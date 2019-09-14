Here's how you can look as stunning as Fan Bingbing

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰
Ho Guo Xiong
Her World Online

GLAMOUROUS AND GORGEOUS

Whenever we’re discussing the top Asian or Chinese celebrities, Fan Bingbing’s name will definitely be in the mix.

Since rising to fame in popular period drama My Fair Princess (1998-9), the Chinese actress has went on to star in many Chinese and international productions including X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) where she played a mutant with teleportation prowess, Blink. 

In celebration of her 38th birthday on September 16, and her return to the public eye after her very-public tax evasion scandal (and subsequent contrition), we break down five of Fan’s best looks and show you how you can look as stylish as one of the world’s top fashion icons. 

1. MAKE DUNGAREES FASHIONABLE AGAIN

1. Make dungarees fashionable again
PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

The dungaree, or overall, might have started its life as protective clothing for workers, but if Fan hasn’t made it clear enough here with this stylish ensemble, the outfit has undeniably transformed into a cult fashion item.

We even venture to say that the dungaree is one of those iconic fashion pieces that would never go out of style, just like a pair of white sneakers or a little black dress.

TRY: MANGO FLARED DENIM DUNGAREES, $89.90

Try this pair of flared denim dungarees from Mango. It’s black so it’s versatile enough to pair with tops and shoes of any colour, plus we love that it is cut with a flared leg silhouette for an extra dose of retro cool.

If you need pointers on how to style a dungaree, follow what Fan did here, and match it with a crisp white shirt — an item you would definitely have in your wardrobe (or take one from your man’s!) — and a pair of sneakers. 

2. BALLOON SLEEVES ARE COOL

2. Balloon sleeves are cool
PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

We love tops as we can match them with any bottoms of our choices to create many more combinations of ensembles. But most tops are…well, predictable, which is why we are saying yes please to Fan’s pink blouse here.

The exaggerated balloon sleeves add personality, but do not detract from its sense of femininity and regality. Bonus, it has other quirky details such as ruffled wrists, mismatched prints and a tie ribbon. Sold.

TRY: L.F.MARKEY FLETCHER LINEN BLOUSE, US$110.89 (S$153.51) FROM NET-A-PORTER

View this post on Instagram

Fletcher Shirt in Lavender cotton voile

A post shared by L.F.Markey (@lfmarkey) on

Try this blouse from L.F.Markey. While not as in your face as the complicated top Fan was wearing, we like its slouchy silhouette, plus its linen material ensures that you stay cool and dry in Singapore’s hot humid weather.

You can easily dress this up or down — match it with a sharp cigarette pants for work or with the matching shorts or denim skirt for play. 

3. FASHION IS AN ARTFORM

3. Fashion is an artform
PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

Whoever said that fashion isn’t art obviously hasn’t caught an Iris van Herpen runway show before. Here, Fan is dressed in a gorgeous piece from the Dutch fashion designer.

The dress enhances Fan’s sex appeal with its almost see-through design, while the abstract lines impart a sense of ethereality and wonderment as it wisps arounds like smoke as Fan moves around. Simply stunning. 

TRY: COMME DES GARÇONS HONEYCOMB PINSTRIPE A-LINE SKIRT, S$851 FROM FARFETCH

While not quite as see-through (we mean, not at all), this A-line skirt from Comme Des Garçons is our pick because it too evokes a quirky, fantastical, avant-garde feel, with its honeycomb pattern and jagged hem.

The brand’s founder, Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, has made a name for herself with her artistic designs after all. Pair it simply with a white t-shirt and sneakers. 

4. GEEK CHIC

4. Geek chic
PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

There’s much to praise about Fan’s clean all-white ensemble.

But the item that really caught our eye was her eyewear of choice. Combined with her slicked back hair, we loved how her spectacles gave her a sophisticated geek chic look — one we don’t often see from the polished star.

And rather than opting for the usual frames, Fan chose a quirky design that’s frameless on the top and while sporting silver rims at the bottom half. 

TRY: RETROSUPERFUTURE NUMERO 47 SILVER, €225 (S$378.13)

If you’re like me and you can’t live without your spectacles, then Retrosuperfuture is the place to go to get stylish, unique frames. This pair for example, has a shield-like silhouette that’s usually only found in sunglasses.

In addition, the thin silver rims ensure that the pair looks modern and sleek. This Numero design is also available in gold and tortoiseshell. 

5. LAY IT ON ME

5. Lay it on me
PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

When we think of layering outfits, we often reach into our closet and grab a blazer or cardigan. But Fan here shows why she’s a cut above all of us — she’s layering two dresses onto each other.

Below is a black lace gown that might be too revealing for a formal event, so she’s covered it with a shorter army green iteration. The green dress features a deep v-neck plunge that still shows off the sexy lace detail of the bottom dress. We can’t help but applaud this choice.

TRY: RASARIO CROPPED LACE TOP, US$486.65 (S$668.42) FROM NET-A-PORTER

The key to executing this style is to interplay textures, fabrics and length. Here, we’ve gone with a Deveaux velvet midi dress over a sheer Rasario white lace top.

TRY: DEVEAUX DRAPED VELVET MIDI DRESS, US$950.57 (S$1,305.85) FROM NET-A-PORTER

View this post on Instagram

🌹 #DeveauxFW19 🌹

A post shared by DEVEAUX NEW YORK (@deveauxnewyork) on

Both of these are probably too revealing to wear to the office or a formal event on their own, but when matched together, you’ll get sufficient coverage to appease naysayers while staying true to your sex appeal. 

This article was first published in Her World Online .

More about
fashion Fan Bingbing

TRENDING

Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels
Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation

LIFESTYLE

$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

Home Works

This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour

SERVICES