Here's how you can look as stunning as Fan Bingbing

GLAMOUROUS AND GORGEOUS

Whenever we’re discussing the top Asian or Chinese celebrities, Fan Bingbing’s name will definitely be in the mix.

Since rising to fame in popular period drama My Fair Princess (1998-9), the Chinese actress has went on to star in many Chinese and international productions including X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) where she played a mutant with teleportation prowess, Blink.

In celebration of her 38th birthday on September 16, and her return to the public eye after her very-public tax evasion scandal (and subsequent contrition), we break down five of Fan’s best looks and show you how you can look as stylish as one of the world’s top fashion icons.

1. MAKE DUNGAREES FASHIONABLE AGAIN

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

The dungaree, or overall, might have started its life as protective clothing for workers, but if Fan hasn’t made it clear enough here with this stylish ensemble, the outfit has undeniably transformed into a cult fashion item.

We even venture to say that the dungaree is one of those iconic fashion pieces that would never go out of style, just like a pair of white sneakers or a little black dress.

TRY: MANGO FLARED DENIM DUNGAREES, $89.90

Try this pair of flared denim dungarees from Mango. It’s black so it’s versatile enough to pair with tops and shoes of any colour, plus we love that it is cut with a flared leg silhouette for an extra dose of retro cool.

If you need pointers on how to style a dungaree, follow what Fan did here, and match it with a crisp white shirt — an item you would definitely have in your wardrobe (or take one from your man’s!) — and a pair of sneakers.

2. BALLOON SLEEVES ARE COOL

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

We love tops as we can match them with any bottoms of our choices to create many more combinations of ensembles. But most tops are…well, predictable, which is why we are saying yes please to Fan’s pink blouse here.

The exaggerated balloon sleeves add personality, but do not detract from its sense of femininity and regality. Bonus, it has other quirky details such as ruffled wrists, mismatched prints and a tie ribbon. Sold.

TRY: L.F.MARKEY FLETCHER LINEN BLOUSE, US$110.89 (S$153.51) FROM NET-A-PORTER

Try this blouse from L.F.Markey. While not as in your face as the complicated top Fan was wearing, we like its slouchy silhouette, plus its linen material ensures that you stay cool and dry in Singapore’s hot humid weather.

You can easily dress this up or down — match it with a sharp cigarette pants for work or with the matching shorts or denim skirt for play.

3. FASHION IS AN ARTFORM

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

Whoever said that fashion isn’t art obviously hasn’t caught an Iris van Herpen runway show before. Here, Fan is dressed in a gorgeous piece from the Dutch fashion designer.

The dress enhances Fan’s sex appeal with its almost see-through design, while the abstract lines impart a sense of ethereality and wonderment as it wisps arounds like smoke as Fan moves around. Simply stunning.

TRY: COMME DES GARÇONS HONEYCOMB PINSTRIPE A-LINE SKIRT, S$851 FROM FARFETCH

While not quite as see-through (we mean, not at all), this A-line skirt from Comme Des Garçons is our pick because it too evokes a quirky, fantastical, avant-garde feel, with its honeycomb pattern and jagged hem.

The brand’s founder, Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, has made a name for herself with her artistic designs after all. Pair it simply with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

4. GEEK CHIC

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

There’s much to praise about Fan’s clean all-white ensemble.

But the item that really caught our eye was her eyewear of choice. Combined with her slicked back hair, we loved how her spectacles gave her a sophisticated geek chic look — one we don’t often see from the polished star.

And rather than opting for the usual frames, Fan chose a quirky design that’s frameless on the top and while sporting silver rims at the bottom half.

TRY: RETROSUPERFUTURE NUMERO 47 SILVER, €225 (S$378.13)

If you’re like me and you can’t live without your spectacles, then Retrosuperfuture is the place to go to get stylish, unique frames. This pair for example, has a shield-like silhouette that’s usually only found in sunglasses.

In addition, the thin silver rims ensure that the pair looks modern and sleek. This Numero design is also available in gold and tortoiseshell.

5. LAY IT ON ME

PHOTO: Weibo/范冰冰

When we think of layering outfits, we often reach into our closet and grab a blazer or cardigan. But Fan here shows why she’s a cut above all of us — she’s layering two dresses onto each other.

Below is a black lace gown that might be too revealing for a formal event, so she’s covered it with a shorter army green iteration. The green dress features a deep v-neck plunge that still shows off the sexy lace detail of the bottom dress. We can’t help but applaud this choice.

TRY: RASARIO CROPPED LACE TOP, US$486.65 (S$668.42) FROM NET-A-PORTER

The key to executing this style is to interplay textures, fabrics and length. Here, we’ve gone with a Deveaux velvet midi dress over a sheer Rasario white lace top.

TRY: DEVEAUX DRAPED VELVET MIDI DRESS, US$950.57 (S$1,305.85) FROM NET-A-PORTER

Both of these are probably too revealing to wear to the office or a formal event on their own, but when matched together, you’ll get sufficient coverage to appease naysayers while staying true to your sex appeal.

This article was first published in Her World Online .