Here's how you can put your NDP funpack to good use - gift it to our migrant workers

With the green movement gaining momentum in Singapore in the last few years, we all probably have more than a few reusable tote bags (and straws) lying around the house.
And we added yet another reusable tote to our homes after collecting this year's NDP funpack — or rather, the Singapore Together Pack.
Instead of letting it potentially go to waste, A Good Space, a community-owned co-operative for change, is asking Singaporeans to repurpose their funpacks instead and gift them to our migrant workers.
Dubbed the #SGgratitudepack initiative, it urges Singaporeans to remove the items that came with the funpack and fill it with essential items that migrant workers need to create a gratitude pack.
Suggested items include hand sanitisers, electric kettles, portable chargers, phones that have undergone factory resets, thermos flasks, face masks, table fans and biscuits.PHOTO: A Good Space
Donors are also urged to not place fresh produce, non-halal items, non-reusable, dirty or expired items in the gratitude packs.PHOTO: A Good Space
And if you're one of those who didn't pick up their Singapore Together pack, any National Day funpack from previous years works as well. In a pinch, any clean tote bag works too.
When you're done putting your gratitude pack together, you can drop it at one of the drop off points around Singapore. There's also a pick-up service available if you have more than 10 gratitude packs to donate.
The #SGgratitude pack initiative runs from now till August 31 and more information can be found here.
