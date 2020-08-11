Here's how you can put your NDP funpack to good use - gift it to our migrant workers

With the green movement gaining momentum in Singapore in the last few years, we all probably have more than a few reusable tote bags (and straws) lying around the house.

And we added yet another reusable tote to our homes after collecting this year's NDP funpack — or rather, the Singapore Together Pack.

Instead of letting it potentially go to waste, A Good Space, a community-owned co-operative for change, is asking Singaporeans to repurpose their funpacks instead and gift them to our migrant workers.

Dubbed the #SGgratitudepack initiative, it urges Singaporeans to remove the items that came with the funpack and fill it with essential items that migrant workers need to create a gratitude pack.

REPURPOSE YOUR FUNPACKS AS A GESTURE OF GRATITUDE FOR MIGRANT WORKERS! As Singapore turns 55, we thought it would be a... Posted by The SG Gratitude Pack initiative on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Suggested items include hand sanitisers, electric kettles, portable chargers, phones that have undergone factory resets, thermos flasks, face masks, table fans and biscuits.

PHOTO: A Good Space

Donors are also urged to not place fresh produce, non-halal items, non-reusable, dirty or expired items in the gratitude packs.

PHOTO: A Good Space

And if you're one of those who didn't pick up their Singapore Together pack, any National Day funpack from previous years works as well. In a pinch, any clean tote bag works too.

When you're done putting your gratitude pack together, you can drop it at one of the drop off points around Singapore. There's also a pick-up service available if you have more than 10 gratitude packs to donate.

The #SGgratitude pack initiative runs from now till August 31 and more information can be found here.

