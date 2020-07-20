Here's how you copy Seo Ye-ji's style in It's Okay To Not Be Okay

We just can’t seem to get enough Korean dramas, and Netflix has been delivering.
The streaming giant has been releasing tons of K-dramas this year, such as The King: Eternal Monarch and, more recently, It’s Okay to Not be Okay, which stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji.
The 30-year-old actress plays Ko Mun-yeong, a successful children’s book author who’s never fallen in love until she meets community health worker Moon Kang-tae (played by Kim Soo-hyun).
We might be going gaga over the intimate romance moments (who doesn’t love a good love story?), but what we’re really obsessed with are Ye-ji’s fashionable on-screen looks.
Here, five fabulous ways to recreate her style to get that Korean celeb look for work.
1. The bold numberPHOTO: Netflix, Net-a-porter, Zara, Arket, Charles & Keith
In the pilot, she’s seen in a brightly printed number with gold heels.
Yes, it is a tad more appropriate for night than day, but all you need to do is throw on a smart blazer for work.
After hours, simply remove the jacket – and you’re ready to head for drinks with your best girlfriends.
2. The classic black blazer – with a twistPHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Dior, Mango, Zalora
Instead of the usual black blazer, a black blazer-dress gives this look a refreshing update, as seen on Ye-ji in Episode 2.
Pair with black and gold accessories for extra gravitas.
3. The power of a beltPHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Ssense, Charles & Keith, Saint Laurent
The right belt can take your dress from just fine to extra fabulous.
In Episode 3, Ye-ji accentuates her waist with a brown corset belt that aces that #girlboss look.
4. The white dressPHOTO: Netflix, Net-a-porter, Pandora, Givenchy, Burberry
You can’t go wrong with a white dress: It’s classy, ethereal and feminine – Ye-ji’s version in Episode 4 says it all.
Neutral accessories go best with this look.
5. The coordinatesPHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Sandro, Toteme
Feminine and classy, matching pink coords are a definite “yes”, as seen on Ye-ji in Episode 6.
She wore a cropped jacket with a long skirt and matched it with white and pastel accessories.
For a more sassy, go with a pantsuit instead.
This article was first published in Her World Online.