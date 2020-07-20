Here's how you copy Seo Ye-ji's style in It's Okay To Not Be Okay

We just can’t seem to get enough Korean dramas, and Netflix has been delivering.

The streaming giant has been releasing tons of K-dramas this year, such as The King: Eternal Monarch and, more recently, It’s Okay to Not be Okay, which stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji.

The 30-year-old actress plays Ko Mun-yeong, a successful children’s book author who’s never fallen in love until she meets community health worker Moon Kang-tae (played by Kim Soo-hyun).

We might be going gaga over the intimate romance moments (who doesn’t love a good love story?), but what we’re really obsessed with are Ye-ji’s fashionable on-screen looks.

Here, five fabulous ways to recreate her style to get that Korean celeb look for work.

1. The bold number

PHOTO: Netflix, Net-a-porter, Zara, Arket, Charles & Keith

In the pilot, she’s seen in a brightly printed number with gold heels.

Yes, it is a tad more appropriate for night than day, but all you need to do is throw on a smart blazer for work.

After hours, simply remove the jacket – and you’re ready to head for drinks with your best girlfriends.

2. The classic black blazer – with a twist

PHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Dior, Mango, Zalora

Instead of the usual black blazer, a black blazer-dress gives this look a refreshing update, as seen on Ye-ji in Episode 2.

Pair with black and gold accessories for extra gravitas.

3. The power of a belt

PHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Ssense, Charles & Keith, Saint Laurent

The right belt can take your dress from just fine to extra fabulous.

In Episode 3, Ye-ji accentuates her waist with a brown corset belt that aces that #girlboss look.

4. The white dress

PHOTO: Netflix, Net-a-porter, Pandora, Givenchy, Burberry

You can’t go wrong with a white dress: It’s classy, ethereal and feminine – Ye-ji’s version in Episode 4 says it all.

Neutral accessories go best with this look.

5. The coordinates

PHOTO: Netflix, Matchesfashion, Sandro, Toteme

Feminine and classy, matching pink coords are a definite “yes”, as seen on Ye-ji in Episode 6.

She wore a cropped jacket with a long skirt and matched it with white and pastel accessories.

For a more sassy, go with a pantsuit instead.

This article was first published in Her World Online.