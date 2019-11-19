Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about

An eclectic mix of cuisines available at mostly affordable price points makes eating out at the hawker centre a popular option for many Singaporeans.

Snaking long queues and tables "choped" with tissue paper packets are a common sight come mealtimes, and even when friends from abroad ask for food recommendations, I'll usually point them to a hawker centre.

If you frequent popular quick-service joints such as McDonalds and Starbucks, you're probably aware of the existence of a "secret menu" with commonly-accepted modification to items.

But did you know that hawker centre dishes have them too?

Since each order is made upon request and on-the-spot, a slight modification can result in a completely different dish (as we've found out), and it's just a fun way to add some pizzazz to your meals.

We've gone round the office to squeeze out some of these hidden finds from our colleagues and took the liberty to make sure they actually exist.

Here's a disclaimer though: We can't guarantee that every hawker in Singapore will know what you're asking for, so the key is to give specific instructions to see if they're able to make the dish.

BA CHOR MEE "BAI (WHITE)"

Many of us love a bowl of dry ba chor mee (bcm) for its strong vinegary taste and the spicy kick of chilli in the seasoning.

While the kid-friendly tomato sauce variation may be common knowledge to parents and non-chilli eaters, the existence of a "bai (white)" version completely blew our minds.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

For those who've never heard of it, this version contains sesame oil, braised mushroom sauce and fish sauce and tastes nothing like the BCM you know.

The uncle who served us was unperturbed when we gave the order and said he receives requests for it several times a day.

While it was an interesting take on a well-loved dish, it was too oily and cloying for us to finish the entire bowl but those who enjoy a milder form of BCM might take to it.

'JI WEI FAN' (鸡尾饭）

The next time you order the nation's unofficial dish, take your chicken rice game to the next level and order "ji wei rou", which is the meat from the tail end of the chicken.