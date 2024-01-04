Here's what to expect from the 2024 Singapore Motorshow

With the 2024 edition of the Singapore Motorshow only a week away, here's what you can expect from Singapore's largest car show.

The Singapore Motorshow 2024 will run from Jan 11 to 14, 2024 at Levels 3 and 4 of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Tickets can be purchased online on SISTIC or in person at Suntec Singapore Concourse Level 3.

Preview tickets are available for $12 while General Public Tickets are $8. Children below 1.2 metres will have free entry to the show. All ticket holders are also automatically entered into a lucky draw to win the grand prize of a brand new Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid or Nissan Kicks e-Power.

Visitors to the 2024 Singapore Motorshow can expect lots of new cars to look at. Chery's new sub-brand, OMODA, will make its local debut at the show, alongside new models from established brands like Lexus' first ever Cat A car, the LBX, and Volvo's new EX30 electric SUV. MINI's new Aceman Concept will also be making its Asean premiere at the show.

Popular stunt driver Russ Swift also makes his return to the Singapore Motorshow, once again eager to dazzle audiences with his incredible driving talent. The Guinness World Record holder will show off his precision driving skills through J-turns, high-speed doughnuts, and more.

Fans of local celebrities can also get the chance to see their favourite stars, with a star-studded line-up including the likes of Chen Han Wei, Bryan Wong, Kym Ng, James Seah, Denise Camillia Tan, and more.

This article was first published in Motorist.