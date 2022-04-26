Here's what the first official Tesla police cars look like

Dallas County in Texas has decided to adopt a greener form of policing. Three Tesla Model 3s have been added to its fleet of law enforcement agency cars for everyday use.

The County commissioner Elba Garcia expressed his excitement about a greener form of policing in the United States, “It’s the purchase of the Teslas that we’ve been talking about when we talk about the great job that our automotive service centre is doing and our environment. It’s plain and simple. Having these cars is a great start.”

The Tesla Model 3 runs on a 50kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that produces 201 horsepower and 350 Nm torque. Zero to 100 km/h takes 5.6 seconds, perhaps why Dallas County decided to electrify its lineup with these additions.

The Model 3 is also capable of a top speed of 225km/h.

Apart from Dallas County, the British police, paramedic and fire services have also undergone trials with the Model 3 in a bid to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

While Dallas County in the United States seem to be adopting Teslas in the form of policing, can we soon be expecting the Singapore Police Force to switch to the best-selling electric car brand in Singapore in 2021?

As long as our TP friends don’t require covering more than 400km a day, they should be fine keeping our roads safe in a Tesla. But we would recommend BMW’s long-ranging i4, which we tested as capable of almost 600km per charge.

ALSO READ: Car review: Tesla Model 3 has incredible power for its cost

This article was first published in CarBuyer.