Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar

If you've been living in Singapore for the past year, chances are, you've already seen the Health Promotion Board's efforts to educate the public to cut down sugar.

But why is it so important?

For one, a consistently high sugar intake can lead to diabetes, heart problems, obesity and other health problems.

Cutting your sugar intake doesn't only decrease your risk of those health problems, but can also be good for your overall well-being and even skin.

Scroll through the gallery to find out how.

1. YOU CRAVE IT LESS

Just like alcohol, sugar has a way of making you crave it more over time. Craving for a dessert or sweet drink? That’s probably because you’re used to having one after a heavy meal.

Instead of caving in to temptation, drink plenty of water to get rid of the craving.

2. YOU'LL FEEL MORE ENERGISED

We all know eating too much sugar can lead to a “sugar rush”, whereby you feel energised and ready to take on the world.

However, that burst of energy is often brief and leads to a crash in your energy cycle, making you feel even more tired after that.

3. YOU ARE LESS PRONE TO MOOD SWINGS