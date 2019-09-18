Here's what went down at London Fashion Week S/S '20

PHOTO: Instagram/londonfashionweek
Sean Tham
Her World Online

1. THE CAP BECOMES A BAG AT J.W. ANDERSON

 

We don’t expect anything less than eclectic and quirky from British designer Jonathan Anderson, and his bags for S/S ’20 certainly do not disappoint. He’d already teased these cheery baseball cap bags on the brand’s Instagram page, and now, you can purchase one from its website.

2. THE NEW SUMMER STRAW BAG, COURTESY OF SIMONE ROCHA

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SS20 Look 42

A post shared by SIMONE ROCHA (@simonerocha_) on

 

Yet another standout in the bags category: The raffia ones at Simone Rocha are pretty much the forerunners for the title of your must-have summer bag next season.

Rocha herself drew inspiration from Wren Day, an Irish festivity held on Dec 26. Based on Celtic mythology, it involves boys dressing up in straw suits before going on a hunt for a fake wren.

The result? A collection of weaved raffia bags and clothes with accents of ancient Rome.

3. ERDEM'S VICTORIAN-INSPIRED HATS

 

What was even better than the spectacular set that showed off Erdem Moralioglu’s collection? The contemporary wide-brimmed hats on parade. Why? They’re going to give you maximum protection from the sun. 

4. THE VAST DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BURBERY S/S '20 AND F/W '19

 

Riccardo Tisci’s F/W ’19 collection had lots of street-cred and was supremely Insta-worthy. Now, he’s outdone himself with S/S ’20, which offers a different aesthetic, but is a hundred times better. His Italian sensibility and tailoring truly shine in this collection, offering a wardrobe that transcends time.

5. THE WOMAN WHO'S ALREADY VICTORIA BECKHAM S/S '20

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrating #VBSS20 tonight. X kisses @davidbeckham #AnnaWintour x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 

Can you guess who was wearing Victoria Beckham’s latest collection even before the show commenced? No prizes for the correct answer: It was Beckham herself. Well, that’s the advantage of being the designer of your own eponymous label.

