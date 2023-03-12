Here's what you need to know about the all-new Ferrari Purosangue

From Aston Martin and Lamborghini to Porsche and Rolls-Royce, most premium and sports carmakers have created at least one SUV in their lineup because the demand for such cars in the market has aggressively grown over the past decade.

In other words, SUVs have become the hottest selling vehicles, not just in Singapore, but all over the world.

And Ferrari is no exception.

The Ferrari Purosangue is a car we thought we might never see - a coupe SUV with the prancing horse badge slapped on the nose.

Of course, Ferrari being Ferrari, it doesn't call the Purosangue an SUV, despite it being a tall, high-riding car. But credit where it's due, this car is like nothing else in its class.

Here's what you need to know about the all new highly anticipated Ferrari Purosangue.

1. Power of a Ferrari

Ah, yes, the lovely V12 engine up front is a gem.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

While the Lamborghini Urus utilises a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powerplant, the Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a magnificent 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.

That is to say, no turbocharged or supercharged baloney here, just the iconic old but gold engine that produces 715bhp and 716Nm of torque.

Because of these figures, the new Ferrari will cross the 100km/h mark from nought in just 3.3 seconds before maxing out at 310km/h top speed, which is similar to the Aston Martin DBX707.

2. First four-door Ferrari

Rear-hinged doors make the car look and feel more premium indeed.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

More than just its performance is the carmaker's first ever four-door body creation.

Ferrari may have built four-seater cars for years, but given its four-door practicality, the Purosangue may well be the most functional and best family car yet. The rear doors are rear-hinged, which give the car a cleaner and premium look and feel.

The only other luxury SUV with the 'suicide' doors is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Interestingly, according to Ferrari, this vehicle is also the heaviest Ferrari ever created, which is to be expected. But even then, it performs superbly on the road, with the immense power hiding its heft very well.

3. It doesn't have a regular front grille

It looks like nothing else on the road, this Ferrari.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Design wise, the Ferrari Purosangue doesn't have a front grille. Instead, this has been replaced by a dihedral that's suspended on the lower section, which helps to deliver a more technical aesthetic.

What grabs your attention up front, instead, are the blown aero ducts and daytime running lights (DRL). The sleek headlamps, on the other hand, are discreetly and unconventionally placed under the DRL, giving the car a very unique look that resembles like nothing in its lineup.

This makes it possible to create two air intakes above and below the DRL.

4. Extravagant cabin to say the leastX

Cabin is a modern and opulent place to be in.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Purosangue has two new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) screens - one behind the steering wheel and the other on the dash in front of the front passenger.

Here, there's no navigation system, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, which is a first for Ferrari. Also first are massaging seats for front occupants.

More than these, all the major controls are on the steering wheel.

However, there are no real buttons, just haptic touch pads, including the Start/Stop button. Climate controls, which also include seat heating and ventilation, are all controlled via a rotary knob taking centre stage on the dash. This knob dramatically pops up and down at a touch of a button. Very cool.

5. Suspension innovations

New active suspension makes the Purosangue sporty yet comfortable when the need arises.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Similarly cool is the new Ferrari active suspension system, which makes its world debut with the Purosangue.

This very effectively controls body roll in corners as well as the tyre contact patch over high-frequency bumps to deliver the same performance and handling response as in one of the marque's sports cars.

This also means all four occupants in the car will be able to enjoy comfort and luxury while the driver, you, can still find pleasure in taking the sizeable supercar around bends and curves at enthusiastic speeds and attitude.

6. Carbon fibre or glass roof, sir?

Our test car came with a glass roof, making the cabin airy and spacious.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Speaking of attitude, Purosangue buyers can have a choice of carbon fibre or glass roofs. My test car in Pinzolo, Italy, came with a tinted glass roof, which made the interior feel spacious and airy. This essentially gives the car a very relaxing attitude on the road, especially when you're cruising along the highway.

However, there's also a choice of a carbon fibre roof, which can help save weight.

Thought-provokingly, whatever you choose, the guys at Burmester have even tuned the standard 21-speaker audio system properly so that the different sounds bounce off the roof properly to provide all occupants in the car an ultimate performance from low to high frequencies.

Talk about having impeccable attention to details.

7. You can still get one in Singapore

You can still get the Ferrari Purosangue in Singapore as it isn't a limited run model.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

As the Ferrari Purosangue isn't a limited run model, you could walk into Ital Auto's showroom at Leng Kee to order one. However, as of time of writing, the average waiting time for a customer would be about 18 months.

There is, however, a good chance that the all new Ferrari will set you back over 2 million dollars, no thanks to the revised tiered ARF that was announced during Budget 2023 earlier this year.

Whatever the case is, if you're well-heeled enough and your pocket allows, the Purosangue should be a darn good choice as a desirable and family-friendly supercar.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.