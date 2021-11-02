Here's where you can donate your SingaporeRediscovers vouchers now

Here’s a Public Service Announcement (PSA): The SingapoRediscovers vouchers are set to expire in about two months on Dec 31, 2021.

If your SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV) are still collecting dust and you have no idea what to do with them, why not consider donating them instead?

At the risk of sounding like a softie, I think that being able to give is a joy in itself.

Not to mention that giving is a subtle reminder that our existence improves lives, even if it’s just in a few little ways.

As such, here is how you can use your SRV vouchers to make a difference in someone’s life.

Do note that the information is accurate at the time of publishing. Do reach out to us at Content@Seedly.sg if you have any other similar SRV donation initiatives you would like us to feature.

Organisation Beneficiaries Experience Ticket Cost (Per Pax) GlobalTix Impart Youths facing adversity NERF Action Xperience $49 Ray of Hope Individuals and Families going through hardship Big Bus tour | Eat, Pray Love tours ~$40 | $50 Special Olympics Singapore Children and adults with intellectual disabilities Eat, Pray Love tours $50 Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) Elderly, Families, Children, Youths and Persons with Disabilities S.E.A. Aquarium $35 Klook Free Food For All (FFFA) Low-Income Households Book staycations from seven partner hotels & the hotels will donate meals for each staycation booked from Oct 8 - 31, 2021 Varies Rough sleepers Hotel stay at Hotel NuVe $50 Various Charities Various beneficiaries of all ages Changi Experiences Studio



Gardens by the Bay



Madame Tussauds Singapore



NERF Action Xperience



Science Centre Singapore



Universal Studios Singapore $26 - $66 It’s Raining Raincoats Initiative Migrant Workers Time Capsule @ Singapore Flyer $35 Trip.com Filos Community Services & TRANS Family Services Various beneficiaries of all ages Staycation package at Fairmont for beneficiaries $100 (for two adults & one child) Life Community Services Society (LCSS) Children & Families from low-income & vulnerable backgrounds Adventure Cove



S.E.A. Aquarium



Universal Studios Singapore $23 - $66 MINDS Persons with intellectual & developmental disabilities Time Capsule @ Singapore Flyer $15 - $35

But first, here is a quick recap about the SRV vouchers:

PHOTO: Seedly

With that out of the way, here is the list.

For this list, we have compiled all the charity initiatives you can find on GlobalTix, Klook, and Trip.com, as these are the leading platforms that have partnered with non-profit organisations to let you donate your SRV vouchers.

The cost for these experiences range anywhere from $34-$100, so you have the option to donate the entirety of the vouchers or just part of it.

If the donation amount exceeds your SRV balance, you may complete the payment by cash or credit card.

GlobalTix Donate SRV Vouchers

First up, we have the GlobalTix platform, which has partnered with non-profit organisations like:

Impart

Ray of Hope

Special Olympics Singapore

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities

to let you donate your SRV vouchers.

Impart: Empower youths facing adversity

Here is Impart in their own words:

Impart is a non-profit organisation in Singapore that develops volunteers to empower youths facing adversity by helping them thrive through relationship-driven developmental opportunities.

Our formal operations began in 2017 with the simple desire to support a youth facing adversity through a key developmental transition. This youth-centric approach has stayed with us even through organisational scale, and it has remained our conviction that youth deserves access to quality resources and genuine relationships which help them make the most out of their developmental years.

Over the years, we have had the privilege of journeying with a wide span of volunteers, professional youth workers, and youths facing adversity. Some 300 volunteers have been connected with 200 youths to date, in collaboration with youth workers from 22 different social service outfits.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for Impart beneficiaries to enjoy the NERF Action Xperience which costs $49 per ticket.

But, do note that the activity is NOT applicable for the $10 child subsidy If the donation amount exceeds your SRV balance. You will then need to complete the payment by cash or credit card .

The link to donate is here.

Ray of Hope: Help deserving individuals and families going through hardship

Here is Ray of Hope in their own words:

Ray of Hope is a registered charity founded in November 2012. The charity is dedicated to helping deserving individuals and families living within our community who are going through hardship, who have a genuine need for help and may otherwise have no access to assistance.

Ray of Hope aims to build a society where the people in our community help one another; as a positive giving experience cultivates a greater sense of individual responsibility, leading to stronger social cohesion within our community.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for one of the Ray of Hope beneficiaries to experience the following:

Big Bus Singapore Classic Tour: An open-top sightseeing bus tour) that costs $39.95 for one adult

Eat, Pray, @Singapore River Tour: A half-day walking tour of Singapore River) that costs $50 for one adult

Eat, Pray, @Balestier: A half-day walking tour of Balestier that costs $50 for one adult

Eat, Pray, @Telok Ayer A half-day walking tour of Telok Ayer that costs $50 for one adult.

The link to donate is here.

Special Olympics Singapore: Help foster acceptance and inclusion of all peoples

Here is the Special Olympic Singapore (SOSG) in their own words:

SOSG was set up in April 1983 and is a certified Institutions of a Public Character (IPC) organisation. SOSG strives to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people. SOSG provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Those activities give them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship.

All programmes and initiatives are provided without charge to beneficiaries. Act now and change lives, one athlete at a time.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for one of the SOSG beneficiaries to experience the following:

Eat, Pray, @Singapore River Tour: A half-day walking tour of Singapore River) that costs $50 for one pax

Eat, Pray, Love@Telok Ayer A half-day walking tour of Telok Ayer that costs $50 for one pax.

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: Help the elderly, families, children, youths and persons with disabilities

Here’s Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) in their own words:

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) is the charity arm of Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society (THKMS) and was incorporated in October 2011 as a charity with an IPC status to provide multiple social and welfare services to the community at large.

THKMC provides assistance to the various groups in our community through more than 70 programmes, services, welfare homes and centres. These services are catered to namely the Elderly, Families, Children & Youths and Persons with Disabilities. THKMC serves all mankind regardless of race, language, religion or creed.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for one of the THKMC beneficiaries to experience a visit to the S.E.A. Aquarium, which costs $35 for one adult.

The link to donate is here.

Klook Cares: Donate SRV vouchers

Klook has also launched the Klook Cares campaign in support of charities helping the underprivileged in Singapore.

At the time of writing, here are some of the campaigns that still need donations.

Free Food For All (FFFA): Food aid for low-income households

Here is Free Food For All (FFFA) in their own words:

FFFA, is an IPC-registered food charity in Singapore that provides food aid for low-income households in our community, regardless of race or religion.

To date, more than 1.5 million meals have been served to those in need. Besides a strong focus on food aid, FFFA also places a heavy emphasis on uplifting its beneficiaries through providing psychosocial support. The stress of Covid-19 and additional restrictions have caused emotional distress, psycho-social harm, and tension amongst the vulnerable.

Hence, as a firm advocate of mental well-being, FFFA believes that we need to provide due support to these groups of people now more than ever.

Here are the three ways you can participate in the Klook Cares x Free Food For All (FFFA) initiative to help FFFA beneficiaries.

Book a staycation

The first way would be to book a staycation from the seven hotels that have partnered with Klook to pledge and give out meals to FFFA beneficiaries for each staycation booked with the hotels from Oct 8 – 31, 2021:

Hotel Package No. of Meals Pledged SRV Eligible Andaz [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Stay in a City View King Room with Breakfast & $100 F&B Dining Credit for Two 10 Meals SRV Eligible Carlton Hotel [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Stay in a Premier Room with Breakfast, Bottle of House Wine & $30 Tuxedo Credit Voucher 10 Meals Goodwood Park [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Stay in a Deluxe Poolside Room with Breakfast & $30 Coffee Lounge F&B Credit for Two 5 Meals Oakwood Premier AMTD [Klook Cares x FFFA] Week for Staycays: 1-Night Stay in Studio Deluxe with Breakfast, Welcome Cocktails, F&B Credit & Fitness Classes 10 Meals Oasia Downtown [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Weekday Stay in a Deluxe Room with Breakfast & $80 F&B Credit for Two

[Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Weekend Stay in a Deluxe Room with $80 F&B Credit for Two 5 Meals PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Stay in a Urban Room with Breakfast & $30 In-Room​ Dining F&B Credit for Two 10 Meals Non-SRV Eligible

Warehouse Hotel [Klook Cares x FFFA] 1-Night Stay in a Warehouse Loft with Breakfast & 2 Bespoke Cocktails for Two 5 Meals SRV Eligible



Source: Klook

Donate a hotel stay to rough sleepers

Source: Klook

Alternatively, you could donate a one-night stay at the three Hotel NuVe’s locations to the 400 rough sleepers who are forced to leave their homes.

This will tide the rough sleepers over with a place to stay until they receive governmental assistance.

Activity Beneficiary Price SRV Eligible [Klook Cares x FFFA] Rough Sleepers: 1-Night Stay at Hotel NuVe Elements for Two Free Food For All Rough Sleepers $50 SRV Eligible [Klook Cares x FFFA] Rough Sleepers: 1-Night Stay at Hotel NuVe Bugis for Two [Klook Cares x FFFA] Rough Sleepers: 1-Night Stay at Hotel NuVe Stellar for Two Non-SRV Eligible

Source: Klook

Donate an experience

Source: Klook

Last but not least, you can donate an experience to FFFA beneficiaries and other organisations beneficiaries too.

The beneficiaries will get to enjoy visits to the Changi Experiences Studio, Gardens by the Bay, Madame Tussauds Singapore, NERF Action Xperience, Science Centre Singapore and Universal Studios Singapore.

Activity Beneficiary Price SRV Eligible [Klook Cares][Free Food For All (FFFA)] Donate an Experience - Half-Day Fun at Jewel by Changi Experience Studio Free Food For All that provides food aid for low-income households in our community $40 SRV Eligible [Klook Cares] Donate an Experience: NERF Action Xperience Skip-the-Line Ticket in Singapore Life Community Services Society including Life Student Care, and Friends of Children & Youths $49 [Klook Cares] Donate an Experience: Universal Studios Singapore One-Day Ticket SHINE Children and Youth Services, Blessing in a Bag & VOX @ Children’s Society $66 [Klook Cares] SUPPORT CHARITY: Gift a Science Kit Science Centre Singapore will donate a SURVIVE DIY Kit to beneficiaries they work with to support children from underserved communities $51 [Klook Cares][Free Food For All (FFFA)] Donate an Experience: Madame Tussauds Singapore Ticket Donate a 5-in-1 + Digital Photo Souvenir experience to Free Food For All (“FFFA”), is an IPC-registered food charity in Singapore which provides food aid for low-income households in our community, regardless of race or religion. $26 [Klook Cares] Donate an Experience - Half-Day Fun at Jewel by Changi Experience Studio TOUCH Community Services and Beyond Social Services, a charity dedicated to helping children and youth from less privileged backgrounds break away from the poverty cycle $40

Source: Klook

It’s raining raincoats initiative: Support our migrant workers

Source: Klook

Not to mention that you can choose to support the ItsRainingRaincoats initiative and help improve the lives of migrant workers in Singapore and help integrate them into our broader community.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for our migrant workers to experience Time Capsule, Singapore Flyer’s newest attraction, a re-imagination of the Singapore Story.

It takes guests on an immersive journey across various phases in Singapore’s 700-year history through nine different zones.

PHOTO: Klook

Each ticket costs just $35!

You can check book the Klook Cares campaigns here.

Trip.com Pay it forward campaign

Last but not least, we have Trip.com’s Pay it Forward Campaign that was launched in support of charities and organisations helping the underprivileged in Singapore.

At the time of writing, they have Trip.com has partnered with four different non-profit organisations:

Filos X TRANS Family Services

Life Community Services Society (LCSS)

TRANS Family Services

Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) Singapore.

Filos X TRANS Family Services X Fairmont Singapore: Help Beneficiaries of All Ages

Filos Community Services and TRANS Family Services have partnered with Trip.com and Fairmont Singapore for this campaign.

Here is Filos Community Services in their own words:

Founded in 2004, Filos Community Services is a not-for-profit social service organisation. We focus on building the strengths of the community we live in. We work towards empowering individuals and families to live more fulfilling, meaningful and happier lives.

Whether it is equipping young families with parenting skills, shaping character in children, educating our youth, helping the elderly age in place with grace, or assisting the financially needy, our programmes and services have something for all ages.

Our Family Outings and School Holiday Enrichment programmes provide underprivileged families living in Kembangan-Chai Chee with the opportunity to create happy memories and build stronger bonds while discovering places and trying out different activities together.

Also, here is the TRANS Family Services in their own words:

TRANS Family Services is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community since 1979. Currently, the work is carried out by five centres across Singapore.

There are three Family Service Centres (FSCs) under TRANS Family Services and they are located in Bedok and Bukit Timah. The FSCs provide a range of services including casework and counselling, group work, community work and outreach.

The FSCs work with families and individuals to help them better manage the stress and issues they are experiencing as they navigate life’s transitions.

Besides the FSC, TRANS SAFE Centre, a family violence specialist centre, provides assistance to people experiencing issues of violence. At TRANS FOCUS Centre, seniors are supported through structured programmes to age in place in the community.

You can donate your SRV vouchers for the Filos Community Services and TRANS Family Services beneficiaries to experience a Fairmont Singapore hotel staycation with breakfast.

Each package which costs $100, will benefit two adults and one child.

But, do note that the activity is NOT applicable for the $10 child subsidy If the donation amount exceeds your SRV balance. You will then need to complete the payment by cash or credit card.

Life Community Services Society (LCSS): Help children and families from low-income and vulnerable backgrounds

Here is the LCSS in their own words:

LCSS is a non-profit, social service agency (SSA) registered under the National Council of Social Services (NCSS), with a mission to empower children and families through care and mentoring.

Annually, we serve over 1,000 children and families from low-income and vulnerable backgrounds including children with at least one parent presently or formally incarcerated, through four core programmes.

Our programmes focus on intervention work, including preventive, remedial and holistic development (character, moral values, social and emotional well-being) to reduce potential problems such as crime, drug abuse and poor academic, physical, social and mental health.

Our aim is for our beneficiaries to build strong foundations in their growing years and to reach their fullest potential, with resilience and purpose, later in life.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for the LCSS beneficiaries to experience:

Adventure Cove Waterpark: One ticket for Adventure Cove Waterpark that costs $32 for an adult (aged 18+) and $28 for a youth (aged 13 – 17)

S.E.A. Aquarium: One ticket for the S.E.A. Aquarium that costs $35 for an adult (aged 18+) and $23 for a child (aged four – 12)

Universal Studios Singapore: One ticket for Universal Studios Singapore that costs $66 per pax.

But, do note that the activity is NOT applicable for the $10 child subsidy If the donation amount exceeds your SRV balance. You will then need to complete the payment by cash or credit card.

Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) Singapore: Help persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Here is the MINDS in their own words:

MINDS is one of the largest and oldest social service agencies caring for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PWIDs) and their families since it started in 1962.

MINDS aims to empower and improve the quality of life of PWIDs and their families by forging strong families, bridging them with the community and growing the movement to champion and advocate for PWIDs.

Me Too! Club is a programme aimed to enhance the social integration of adults with intellectual disabilities through leisure and recreational activities.

Our members are adults with intellectual disability, aged 16 and above, who are not receiving any services. Most of them are in their mid 20s. Together with volunteers, our members embark on adventures around Singapore to learn more about the environment around them.

MINDS Special Student Care Centre provides before-and-after-school care to students in MINDS schools. We ensure that our children with special needs are given opportunities to enrich their knowledge and hone essential skills across several domains beyond their schools’ structured curriculum.

You can donate a ticket with your SRV vouchers for MINDS beneficiaries to enjoy Time Capsule, Singapore Flyer’s newest attraction, a re-imagination of the Singapore Story. It takes guests on an immersive journey across various phases in Singapore’s 700-year history through nine different zones.

Each ticket costs:

$35 for adults (aged 18 – 59)

$15 for seniors (aged 60+)

$15 for children (aged three – 12).

But, do note that the activity is NOT applicable for the $10 child subsidy If the donation amount exceeds your SRV balance. You will then need to complete the payment by cash or credit card.

