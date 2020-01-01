Here's where you can find cult Korean labels in Singapore

Korean celebrity, IU in a dress from Society A.
PHOTO: Instagram/societya
CLEO Singapore

With Blackpink headlining at Coachella, it's evident that the K-wave has taken the world - including Singapore - by storm.

From delicacies to dramas, music to make-up, K-fever does not seem to be subsiding anytime soon.

And this includes a growing love for K-fashion, which industry insiders say is quickly taking root in Singapore, thanks to the popularity of Seoul Fashion Week and the rise of Korean designers and labels.

Whether it is big-name departmental stores or independent online shops, many businesses are carrying more Korean brands to meet the growing demand.

Here are some places you have to visit to get your hands on the latest K-idol-worthy threads.

Whether it is sleek and elegant or quirky street fashion, there are plenty of options for you to achieve that cool pop-star attitude.

NGEE ANN CITY

Located at the third floor of Ngee Ann City, fashion powerhouse Society A is the go-to store for Asian labels and designs, which of course, include Korean brands-with some exclusive to the store.

Some of our picks include Luveg (which offers classic bag designs injected with a dose of flirty and fun), Tibaeg (its garments project soft, flowy and feminine silhouettes) and LIE (for those looking for pieces that are quirky and edgier).

While you are there, head over to Takashimaya level 1, where you'd find Salut De Miel (which is also stocked in Tangs Orchard). There, you'll find pieces such as midi dresses, fancy blouses and delicate jewellery. Perfect for every girl who has a 9-to-5 job.

Society A is at #03-14A, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238873, while Salut De Miel is at level one of Takashimaya.

313 @ SOMERSET

Fashionistas cheered when Korean fast fashion label Twee launched its first flagship store in Singapore in February this year.

Known for its wide range of apparel and accessories that can go from casual to chic to edgy, Twee introduces more than 400 styles for both men and women every month, so you'll always see fresh and updated pieces in their store every time you visit.

Don't forget to browse through their beauty section as well. The store carries the entire cosmetics line from K-beauty label, SUPERFACE, so beauty junkies are in for a treat.

Twee is at #03-16 to 21, 313 @ Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895.



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





Footwear aficionados, listen up. Orchard Gateway's Actually now carries a newly-introduced Korean shoe label, SWITFISH.

Drawing inspiration from well-known breakfast cereal and chocolate brands, their range of sneakers and sliders are designed with comical motifs that elicit nostalgic memories of your childhood without diminishing the quirky K-style factor.

Once you're done with your shoe haul, head over to Sects Shop at level 4 to complete your #OOTD. If you prefer to play around with more androgynous pieces, you're in luck.

You'll be able to find a variety of streetwear-influenced apparel from menswear brands like Youser, Antimatter and Munn.

Actually is at #03-18, Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858. Sects Shop by Depression is at #04-14.



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





Korean eyewear label, Gentle Monster's first physical store in Singapore-its second recently opened in November at Marina Bay Sands-is quite a sight to behold.

Tucked away at the corner of ION Orchard's ground floor, its discreet location houses cool art installations that are very Insta-worthy - such as a yarn spun in a wheel and art displays involving kinetic energy - so it's worth a visit even if you're not looking to buy anything.

Apart from glamming up your 'grams, their quirky sunglasses have even caught the eye (pun intended) of designers and celebrities like Alexander Wang and Tilda Swinton.

The result? Remarkable collaborations. More cool eyewear for us.

Gentle Monster is at #01-13, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.

BUGIS JUNCTION

If you're looking for casual garments that emanate the #weekendvibe, H:Connect is the place to get your hands on summery tops, comfortable t-shirts, jeans and flowy numbers.

Prefer an oversized fit for your tees? They have a range for men as well, so you can cull some pieces from his section. Bonus? They're very affordable, which means you won't feel the pinch at all.

H:Connect is at #01-101.



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





Don't like to squeeze with the crowds after work or during the weekends? You can just as easily get your K-fashion fix online.

Get your hands on renowned brands like Stylenanda, Mischief, Me-In and ADER Error, which provide international shipping. Or head to multi-label e-retailer, Zalora.

Cull some office appropriate outfits from labels such as KLEEaisons and Shopsfashion, as well as exclusive bucket bags from their most recent collaboration, Jessica Jung's Blanc & Eclare.

It's time for you to rock these pieces from boardroom to bar.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

