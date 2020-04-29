Here's where your parents or grandparents can watch coronavirus safety videos in Hokkien, Teochew and Cantonese

Since the implementation of the circuit breaker, many people have been caught flouting the rules, with a fair share of them being the elderly.

Rather than just being irresponsible or unreasonable, the older generation may find it harder to abide by the rules because they are not well-informed on why they need to stay at home.

Here's a couple of online video resources in different dialects that you can share with the elderly to help them understand why it is important to stay home and stay safe!

Gov.sg

While keeping the public updated and informed on the current situation in mainly English, Gov.sg has also created informative videos for dialect-speaking elderly.

On their YouTube channel, there is a Covid-19: Celebrities' Advice playlist, where local actors provide advice to the elderly in languages such as:

Hokkien

Teochew

Cantonese

Hainanese

Hakka

Learn Dialect

LearnDialect.sg is an online platform co-founded by husband and wife, Eugene Lee and Ski Yeo.

To help keep the elderly informed and updated on the current coronavirus situation, they have created precautionary videos in various dialects such as:

You can check out the videos on their Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Ministry of Health (MOH)

MOH has collaborated with FLY Entertainment, an artiste management company founded by local actress Irene Ang, in creating a video regarding the coronavirus.

The video, which is hosted by Irene and Wang Weiliang, explains to seniors what Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) are and what people should do if they are feeling sick during the coronavirus period.

Here is the video in Cantonese and Hokkien.

Mediacorp

Mediacorp has also released a video with local actors speaking to the public in Cantonese and Hokkien to encourage them to stay home and practise social distancing when out.

Posted by Mediacorp on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Night Owl Cinematics

The Singaporean production company known for its YouTube channel, Ryan Sylvia, has created an Instagram video compilation for locals.

The video consists of residents encouraging their fellow peers to stay home in various dialects and languages such as Cantonese , Hokkien , Teochew⁣⁣ and Hainanese .⁣

3Wheelingtots

Started by a Singaporean dad who is also a YouTuber and blogger, Lawrence Pang created videos in Hokkien to help inform the elderly on government measures in regards to the coronavirus situation.

Some include how to wear a mask and also the penalty for social gatherings. Even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech on April 10 has been translated in Hokkien.

MP Baey Yam Keng

Member of Parliament Minister Baey Yam Keng has also pitched in to reach out to citizens using Teochew. Check out his video here.

Don't speak dialect? Don't worry! Use these resources to help communicate to your loved ones on why staying home is so important!

