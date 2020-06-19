Here's why Vestiaire Vibes is the online sale worth camping for

So Vestiaire Collective really thought its summer shopping shenanigans through. Instead of calling it a day with a sweeping storewide discount, the pre-loved luxury site's first-ever virtual summer sales festival, Vestiaire Vibes, comes with a programme.

That's right, a programme. If you missed its three-day treasure hunt from June 8-10, fret not, because the rest of the month is still jam-packed with flash sales and auctions.

Here are five highlights from the Vestiaire Vibes itinerary, and the important dates to mark in your calendar.

Expect the hottest brands

PHOTO: Vestiaire Collective

Two things to note: 1) flash sales happen every Tuesday and Thursday for 24 hours from 6am SGT, and 2) auctions are every Friday from 8pm-12am SGT, all until July 3.

For tomorrow's auction, also known as The Dive, expect bags, jewellery and watches from Hermes, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Ever heard of a reverse auction?

PHOTO: Vestiaire Collective

The Dive uses a reverse auction mechanism, where prices drop every hour, and markdowns of up to 50 per cent can be expected within the four-hour window.

A total of 10 items will be up for each auction - all you have to do is click the "like" button to receive notifications of the hourly drops.

Call it a mind game, but if you're in it to win it, be prepared to go head-to-head with other fashion fanatics at the last hour!

Good deals galore

PHOTO: Vestiaire Collective

We have high hopes for the rest of the festival simply because of what went down in the first round of flash sales and auction last week.

A Bottega Veneta Leather Pouch Bag was sold at 50 per cent off its listed price, while an Hermes Kelly Watch was sold at close to 40 per cent off its listed price. Talk about a good deal.

It's perfect if you're up for a challenge

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBLhX5vCAhl/?utm_source=ig_embed

Running low on juice? Fuel your shopping spree by winning shopping vouchers from the Like To Win challenge (June 24 - 28), where participants stand the chance to win a voucher simply by liking their favourite items.

Other community challenges include the Profile Challenge (June 10 - July 5) which encourages users to build their best profile, and the First Time Seller challenge (June 15 - 21) which gives sellers a chance to be highlighted in Vestiaire Collective's Best Deals section.

For more information, visit vestiairecollective.com or download the app.

This article was first published in Her World Online.