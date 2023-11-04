Here's why you should be getting a property in Canberra, Sembawang

Are you considering a move to a serene yet thriving neighbourhood in Singapore? Then how about Canberra, Sembawang — a picturesque area located between Yishun and Sembawang.
Once dotted with quaint kampungs (villages) and historic plantations, Canberra now offers a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty.
Let's explore the compelling reasons why you should consider investing in a property in this vibrant locale.
Canberra: A blend of history and modernity
Canberra's rich history traces back to its roots as a former British naval base in Sembawang, safeguarding Singapore's northern coastline.
Over the years, this area has transformed into a sought-after residential hub, attracting young families seeking a tranquil yet well-connected environment.
Unlike bustling Punggol, Canberra offers a more laid-back atmosphere with ample space for families to flourish.
Amenities at Canberra, Sembawang
One of the key attractions of Canberra is the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub. This well-planned facility offers a myriad of amenities, making it a focal point for residents.
Here's a little of what you can expect:
Indoor sports hall
At the heart of the hub is the expansive indoor sports hall that opened its doors last October. Housing 12 badminton courts, or alternatively three basketball or volleyball courts, this space is a haven for sports enthusiasts.
With a retractable seating gallery accommodating up to 500 people, it transforms into a grand arena during sporting events, echoing with cheers and excitement.
Swimming complex
The swimming complex features a six-lane sheltered swimming pool for leisurely swims and an eight-lane lap pool for those seeking a more challenging aquatic workout.
This facility provides the perfect environment for swimmers to refine their skills and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of swimming. As of Oct 15, 4 swimming pools are ready for use.
Largest ActiveSG gym
Opened to the public on Oct 29, this state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with a wide array of cutting-edge fitness equipment.
Moreover, a diverse range of classes caters to fitness enthusiasts of all levels, ensuring that everyone can find a suitable regimen to enhance their well-being.
Running trails
Nature enthusiasts are in for a treat with the hub's three kilometres of scenic running trails.
Winding through the lush greenery of the development, these trails offer varying levels of difficulty, accommodating both beginners and seasoned runners.
Healthcare and senior care
Scheduled to open its doors in December, the polyclinic ensures convenient access to essential healthcare services.
Additionally, a dedicated senior care centre provides tailored support, promoting a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle for elderly residents.
Hawker centre
Boasting 44 stalls and budget-friendly meals starting at just S$3.50, this gastronomic haven offers a tantalising array of flavours.
From local favourites like wanton noodles and economic bee hoon to exotic options like Mexican-Indian fusion and fusion donburi, the choices are as diverse as they are delectable.
Parks, gardens, and historic sites
Beyond these amenities, Bukit Canberra features several parks and gardens, including a captivating butterfly garden and a fruitful orchard.
Moreover, the hub will house the national monument Canberra House, formerly known as the old Admiralty House, which will be transformed into a library. This convergence of history and modernity adds a unique charm to the vibrant community of Canberra.
Other noteworthy Canberra amenities - therapeutic gardens
The therapeutic garden in Sembawang Park, spanning 2,200 sq m, is meticulously designed to support individuals with varying requirements, including mild autism and seniors with dementia.
From a forest classroom to inclusive outdoor fitness corners, this space offers holistic experiences for those of different age groups and abilities.
HDB BTO Projects in Canberra, Sembawang
In February 2020, the Housing Development Board (HDB) launched a transformative initiative in Canberra offering 1,467 units designed to meet diverse family needs.
Here are some information regarding the HDB BTO exercise:
Canberra Vista: Affordable modern living near Canberra MRT
Property details:
Location: Canberra Drive
Units: 1,420 (two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, and 3Gen flats)
Price range: Starting from S$89,000 (two-room Flexi) to S$272,000 (four-room flat)
Canberra Vista, strategically positioned next to the newly inaugurated Canberra MRT station, became a focal point of this development initiative.
With its diverse array of flat types and competitive pricing, Canberra Vista aimed to redefine affordable yet contemporary living spaces in the area, setting a new standard for urban residences.
Sun Sails: Embracing diversity in housing options
Property details:
Location: Sembawang Avenue and Sembawang Link
Units: 726 (three-room, four-room, and five-room flats)
Price range: Starting from S$163,000 (three-room flat)
Launched in November 2020, the Sun Sails project exemplified HDB's commitment to diverse housing options. With well-designed three-room, four-room, and five-room flats, Sun Sails catered to various family needs, ensuring a comfortable and accommodating living experience.
Strategic locations and community-centric planning
Both Canberra Vista and Sun Sails were strategically positioned to enhance accessibility and connectivity for residents.
Canberra Vista's proximity to the Canberra MRT station promised unparalleled convenience in daily commutes, while Sun Sails, located between Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations, offered seamless connectivity to key areas.
These developments were not just about providing housing; they represented meticulously planned communities.
Strong demand for BTO properties
The demand for BTO properties in Canberra, especially larger flats, were substantial.
Canberra Vista witnessed more than 10 applicants for each five-room and three-generation flat, showcasing the area's appeal among home seekers. Similarly, four-room flats attracted over six applicants per unit.
Canberra/Sembawang BTO properties hitting MOP in 2023
Several BTO projects in Canberra, Sembawang are reaching their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2023, offering an opportunity for potential buyers:
|Project name
|Number of units
|Flat types
|Distance from Canberra mrt
|EastLink II @ Canberra
|84
|2-room, 3-room, 4-room
|2-minute drive
|Sun Breeze
|700
|2-room, 3-room, 4-room
|4-minute drive
|Sun Natura
|489
|2-room, 3-room, 4-room
|5-minute drive
Record-breaking property transaction
Last November, a five-room BTO flat in Canberra, having completed its MOP, was sold for an unprecedented S$745,000. This marked a record price for a five-room resale flat in Sembawang at that time.
What made this transaction noteworthy was the substantial increase in value from its initial price during the BTO launch, which ranged from S$315,000 to S$373,000.
This indicates a significant paper gain for the owners, amounting to S$372,000 to S$430,000. That's an appreciation of 100 per cent to 137 per cent.
Upcoming condo launches in Canberra
Canberra's property landscape is evolving with upcoming condo launches, promising a blend of elegance and comfort. Here's a sneak peek:
|Condo name
|Developer
|TOP (Expected)
|Unit mix
|Price range
|Price per square foot (PSF)
|Facilities
|The Commodore
|JBE (Canberra) Pte Ltd
|2024
|219 units, 1- to 5-bedroom apartments
|From S$ 1.53M ~ 1.57M
|S$1,296 ~ S$1,458
|Lap pool, gym, clubhouse, lounge, playground, pavillion, spa pool, fitness corner
|Watergardens At Canberra
|United Venture Development (2020) Pte. Ltd. (UOL/ UIC/ Kheng Leong Company)
|2026
|448 units, 2- to 4-bedroom apartments
|From S$1.13M ~ S$1.86M
|S$1,432 ~ S$1,751
|BBQ, fun pool, function room, games room, gym, hammocks, jacuzzi, jogging track
|Neu at Novena
|RH Novena Pte Ltd (Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited/ Macly Group/ LWH Development Pte Ltd)
|2025
|87 units, 2- to 4-bedroom apartments
|From S$1.55M ~ S$3.6M
|S$2,304 ~ S$3,405
|BBQ, fitness corner, hammocks, infinity pool, lap pool, lounge, outdoor dining, parking
|Ikigai
|Opulent Development Pte Ltd
|2026
|16 units, 1+1- bedroom to premium and penthouse apartments
|From S$1.28M ~ S$2.48M
|
S$2,120 ~ S$2,332
|Gym, parking, pavilion, swimming pool
|Peak Residence
|TSRC Novena Pte Ltd (Tuan Sing Holdings)
|2025
|90 units, 1- to 4-bedroom apartments
|From S$1.6M ~ S$2.75M
|S$2,332 ~ S$2,859
|BBQ, clubhouse, gym, hammocks, jacuzzi, lap pool, lounge, outdoor dining
Wrapping up
Canberra's rising popularity among home seekers speaks volumes about its appeal.
As urban dwellers increasingly recognise the area's potential, Canberra continues to stand as a testament to the harmonious blend of modern living, convenience, and community-centric amenities, making it an ideal choice for those looking to invest in their dream homes.
