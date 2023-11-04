Here's why you should be getting a property in Canberra, Sembawang

Are you considering a move to a serene yet thriving neighbourhood in Singapore? Then how about Canberra, Sembawang — a picturesque area located between Yishun and Sembawang.

Once dotted with quaint kampungs (villages) and historic plantations, Canberra now offers a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty.

Let's explore the compelling reasons why you should consider investing in a property in this vibrant locale.

Canberra: A blend of history and modernity

Canberra's rich history traces back to its roots as a former British naval base in Sembawang, safeguarding Singapore's northern coastline.

Over the years, this area has transformed into a sought-after residential hub, attracting young families seeking a tranquil yet well-connected environment.

Unlike bustling Punggol, Canberra offers a more laid-back atmosphere with ample space for families to flourish.

Amenities at Canberra, Sembawang

One of the key attractions of Canberra is the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub. This well-planned facility offers a myriad of amenities, making it a focal point for residents.

Here's a little of what you can expect:

Indoor sports hall

At the heart of the hub is the expansive indoor sports hall that opened its doors last October. Housing 12 badminton courts, or alternatively three basketball or volleyball courts, this space is a haven for sports enthusiasts.

With a retractable seating gallery accommodating up to 500 people, it transforms into a grand arena during sporting events, echoing with cheers and excitement.

Swimming complex

The swimming complex features a six-lane sheltered swimming pool for leisurely swims and an eight-lane lap pool for those seeking a more challenging aquatic workout.

This facility provides the perfect environment for swimmers to refine their skills and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of swimming. As of Oct 15, 4 swimming pools are ready for use.

Largest ActiveSG gym

Opened to the public on Oct 29, this state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with a wide array of cutting-edge fitness equipment.

Moreover, a diverse range of classes caters to fitness enthusiasts of all levels, ensuring that everyone can find a suitable regimen to enhance their well-being.

Running trails

Nature enthusiasts are in for a treat with the hub's three kilometres of scenic running trails.

Winding through the lush greenery of the development, these trails offer varying levels of difficulty, accommodating both beginners and seasoned runners.

Healthcare and senior care

Scheduled to open its doors in December, the polyclinic ensures convenient access to essential healthcare services.

Additionally, a dedicated senior care centre provides tailored support, promoting a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle for elderly residents.

Hawker centre

Boasting 44 stalls and budget-friendly meals starting at just S$3.50, this gastronomic haven offers a tantalising array of flavours.

From local favourites like wanton noodles and economic bee hoon to exotic options like Mexican-Indian fusion and fusion donburi, the choices are as diverse as they are delectable.

Parks, gardens, and historic sites

Beyond these amenities, Bukit Canberra features several parks and gardens, including a captivating butterfly garden and a fruitful orchard.

Moreover, the hub will house the national monument Canberra House, formerly known as the old Admiralty House, which will be transformed into a library. This convergence of history and modernity adds a unique charm to the vibrant community of Canberra.

Other noteworthy Canberra amenities - therapeutic gardens

The therapeutic garden in Sembawang Park, spanning 2,200 sq m, is meticulously designed to support individuals with varying requirements, including mild autism and seniors with dementia.

From a forest classroom to inclusive outdoor fitness corners, this space offers holistic experiences for those of different age groups and abilities.

HDB BTO Projects in Canberra, Sembawang

In February 2020, the Housing Development Board (HDB) launched a transformative initiative in Canberra offering 1,467 units designed to meet diverse family needs.

Here are some information regarding the HDB BTO exercise:

Canberra Vista: Affordable modern living near Canberra MRT

Property details:

Location: Canberra Drive

Units: 1,420 (two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, and 3Gen flats)

Price range: Starting from S$89,000 (two-room Flexi) to S$272,000 (four-room flat)

Canberra Vista, strategically positioned next to the newly inaugurated Canberra MRT station, became a focal point of this development initiative.

With its diverse array of flat types and competitive pricing, Canberra Vista aimed to redefine affordable yet contemporary living spaces in the area, setting a new standard for urban residences.

Sun Sails: Embracing diversity in housing options

Property details:

Location: Sembawang Avenue and Sembawang Link

Units: 726 (three-room, four-room, and five-room flats)

Price range: Starting from S$163,000 (three-room flat)

Launched in November 2020, the Sun Sails project exemplified HDB's commitment to diverse housing options. With well-designed three-room, four-room, and five-room flats, Sun Sails catered to various family needs, ensuring a comfortable and accommodating living experience.

Strategic locations and community-centric planning

Both Canberra Vista and Sun Sails were strategically positioned to enhance accessibility and connectivity for residents.

Canberra Vista's proximity to the Canberra MRT station promised unparalleled convenience in daily commutes, while Sun Sails, located between Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations, offered seamless connectivity to key areas.

These developments were not just about providing housing; they represented meticulously planned communities.

Strong demand for BTO properties

The demand for BTO properties in Canberra, especially larger flats, were substantial.

Canberra Vista witnessed more than 10 applicants for each five-room and three-generation flat, showcasing the area's appeal among home seekers. Similarly, four-room flats attracted over six applicants per unit.

Canberra/Sembawang BTO properties hitting MOP in 2023

Several BTO projects in Canberra, Sembawang are reaching their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2023, offering an opportunity for potential buyers:

Project name Number of units Flat types Distance from Canberra mrt EastLink II @ Canberra 84 2-room, 3-room, 4-room 2-minute drive Sun Breeze 700 2-room, 3-room, 4-room 4-minute drive Sun Natura 489 2-room, 3-room, 4-room 5-minute drive

Record-breaking property transaction

Last November, a five-room BTO flat in Canberra, having completed its MOP, was sold for an unprecedented S$745,000. This marked a record price for a five-room resale flat in Sembawang at that time.

What made this transaction noteworthy was the substantial increase in value from its initial price during the BTO launch, which ranged from S$315,000 to S$373,000.

This indicates a significant paper gain for the owners, amounting to S$372,000 to S$430,000. That's an appreciation of 100 per cent to 137 per cent.

Upcoming condo launches in Canberra

Canberra's property landscape is evolving with upcoming condo launches, promising a blend of elegance and comfort. Here's a sneak peek:

Condo name Developer TOP (Expected) Unit mix Price range Price per square foot (PSF) Facilities The Commodore JBE (Canberra) Pte Ltd 2024 219 units, 1- to 5-bedroom apartments From S$ 1.53M ~ 1.57M S$1,296 ~ S$1,458 Lap pool, gym, clubhouse, lounge, playground, pavillion, spa pool, fitness corner Watergardens At Canberra United Venture Development (2020) Pte. Ltd. (UOL/ UIC/ Kheng Leong Company) 2026 448 units, 2- to 4-bedroom apartments From S$1.13M ~ S$1.86M S$1,432 ~ S$1,751 BBQ, fun pool, function room, games room, gym, hammocks, jacuzzi, jogging track Neu at Novena RH Novena Pte Ltd (Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited/ Macly Group/ LWH Development Pte Ltd) 2025 87 units, 2- to 4-bedroom apartments From S$1.55M ~ S$3.6M S$2,304 ~ S$3,405 BBQ, fitness corner, hammocks, infinity pool, lap pool, lounge, outdoor dining, parking Ikigai Opulent Development Pte Ltd 2026 16 units, 1+1- bedroom to premium and penthouse apartments From S$1.28M ~ S$2.48M

S$2,120 ~ S$2,332 Gym, parking, pavilion, swimming pool Peak Residence TSRC Novena Pte Ltd (Tuan Sing Holdings) 2025 90 units, 1- to 4-bedroom apartments From S$1.6M ~ S$2.75M S$2,332 ~ S$2,859 BBQ, clubhouse, gym, hammocks, jacuzzi, lap pool, lounge, outdoor dining

Wrapping up

Canberra's rising popularity among home seekers speaks volumes about its appeal.

As urban dwellers increasingly recognise the area's potential, Canberra continues to stand as a testament to the harmonious blend of modern living, convenience, and community-centric amenities, making it an ideal choice for those looking to invest in their dream homes.

