Here's why you should spend more time alone in the New Year

PHOTO: Pexels
Sasha Gonzales
Her World Online

When you live in Singapore, it is so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life.

With constant deadlines to meet, appointments to keep and errands to run, we barely have time to ourselves.

And when we finally get to relax and unwind, many of us are glued to our electronic devices and are constantly on social media or doing activities like watching videos or online shopping.

Between maintaining this frantic pace of life and constant bombardment of information, it is no wonder Singaporeans are getting more impatient and easily annoyed by minor things like late food deliveries or slow-moving queues.

Thankfully, a 2017 study by the University of Rochester shows that just 15 minutes of alone time a day is enough for stressed-out individuals to feel calmer and less frazzled.  

Spending time alone helps us to "deactivate" our emotions and make us feel more settled when we are feeling upset, anxious, frenzied or angry.

So, this new year, why not make a resolution to spend 15 minutes of quiet time a day by yourself in a space free of distractions? These are the ways in which it will benefit you.

FEEL MORE RESTED

It's the perfect opportunity to sit down, close your eyes and relax your body. Like taking a nap, being alone has a rejuvenating and energising effect.

RELEASE STRESS

When you're alone and allow yourself to think about nothing for a while, you switch off the parts of your brain that promote heightened awareness, which can help bring your stress levels down.

BOOST YOUR PRODUCTIVITY

There's no doubt that when you remove all distractions and interruptions, you can think and concentrate better. And when you're more focused, you'll find that you can get more done in half the time.

SOLVE PROBLEMS MORE EFFECTIVELY

When your mind is clear of distractions, you're better able to process the problems that are weighing on your mind and come up with good solutions for them.

MAKE BETTER DECISIONS

With no one around to influence you with their views and opinions, you're in a better position to reflect on important decisions and go for what you want.

UNDERSTAND YOURSELF BETTER

It's an opportunity for you to find your own voice, connect with your feelings, and increase your self-awareness.

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Personal development / Self-improvement

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES