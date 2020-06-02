Hermes Beauty is coming to SG in 2020: Here's what we're excited about

Hermes has made a foray into makeup with the launch of a lipstick line called Rouge Hermes.
PHOTO: Hermes
SINEAD LEE
Her World Online

Having made a name for themselves in the fashion market, Hermes is now venturing out into makeup and skincare. Marking their first attempt within the beauty world, Hermes Beauty just introduced the Rouge Hermes, a lipstick range under the Emblematic Collection.

Descending on our shores in March, the Emblematic Collection comprises a lip care balm ($103), lip pencil ($57), lip brush ($120), lip shine ($103), and 24 lipstick shades ($103 each) in matte and satin finishes, all of which are housed in refillable packaging.

The Rouge Hermes collection is available in 24 shades.
PHOTO: Hermes

The lipstick hues are unapologetically bold yet versatile; a line-up of intense reds, orangey pinks and smoky purples. Formulated with white mulberry extract, it is said to deliver long-lasting wear, high colour payoff and hydration to the lips.

That's not all - it seems the luxury French house has even created a line of small leather accessories to complete the beauty products; from a lipstick case with an integrated mirror to a pop-up lipstick case.

Lipstick case with mirror.
PHOTO: Hermes

We'll be waiting with bated breath for more makeup and skincare updates from Hermes Beauty.

Hermes Beauty is available from March 4, 2020 from the following Hermes stores at Liat Towers, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Beauty luxury brands Makeup

TRENDING

Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah&#039;s house, witness tells court
I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah's house, witness tells court
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

SERVICES