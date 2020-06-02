Hermes Beauty is coming to SG in 2020: Here's what we're excited about

Having made a name for themselves in the fashion market, Hermes is now venturing out into makeup and skincare. Marking their first attempt within the beauty world, Hermes Beauty just introduced the Rouge Hermes, a lipstick range under the Emblematic Collection.

Descending on our shores in March, the Emblematic Collection comprises a lip care balm ($103), lip pencil ($57), lip brush ($120), lip shine ($103), and 24 lipstick shades ($103 each) in matte and satin finishes, all of which are housed in refillable packaging.

The Rouge Hermes collection is available in 24 shades.

PHOTO: Hermes

The lipstick hues are unapologetically bold yet versatile; a line-up of intense reds, orangey pinks and smoky purples. Formulated with white mulberry extract, it is said to deliver long-lasting wear, high colour payoff and hydration to the lips.

That's not all - it seems the luxury French house has even created a line of small leather accessories to complete the beauty products; from a lipstick case with an integrated mirror to a pop-up lipstick case.

Lipstick case with mirror.

PHOTO: Hermes

We'll be waiting with bated breath for more makeup and skincare updates from Hermes Beauty.

Hermes Beauty is available from March 4, 2020 from the following Hermes stores at Liat Towers, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya.

This article was first published in Her World Online.