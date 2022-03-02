Hermes Beauty's new Plein Air collection is a breath of fresh air for your skin

True to its equestrian roots, Hermès is launching a new beauty collection inspired by the freedom of the great outdoors. Aptly named Plein Air, which means open-air, this collection features a range of complexion products that enhances the complexion, while allowing skin’s natural beauty to peek through.

These luxurious blotting powders are made with hemp fibres, wood pulp and soft Kozo fibres from paper mulberry trees. Designed to be larger than regular blotter papers, the Hermès blotting paper is able to cover bigger areas like the forehead in a single gesture, without disrupting complexion makeup that’s already been applied.

Plein Air Natural Enhancing Complexion Balm SPF30 PA+++, $148, Hermès Beauty

PHOTO: Hermes Beauty

The star of the collection is the Natural Enhancing Complexion Balm which features broad-spectrum protection of SPF30 PA+++, and hydrating formula of hyaluronic acid, evening primrose oil, Baikal skullcap, and white mulberry.

Minor flaws and lines are blurred away without masking skin’s natural tones and textures, and this allows the complexion to stay fresh-looking for eight hours. It also offers UV protection with its mineral-only sunscreen and is available in 12 shades.

As with the rest of Hermès Beauty’s products, special attention was paid to its fragrance, which was created by Christine Nagel with a composition of arnica, sandalwood and green tea.

Radiant Matte Powder, $136; Radiant Glow Powder, $136; Hermès Beauty

PHOTO: Hermes Beauty

Accompanying the Natural Enhancing Complexion Balm are the Radiant Glow Powder and Radiant Matte Powder which allow you to enhance the glow or control shine accordingly. The golden pink of the Radiant Glow Powder lends a light-reflecting finish, with white mulberry extract which lends hydration and softness to the skin.

The Radiant Matte powder has an invisible finish, mattifying unwanted shine for a velvety-looking finish. The formula also contains white mulberry extract to preserve skin moisture levels.

Face Powder Brush, $203, Hermès Beauty

PHOTO: Hermes Beauty

As with all its previous launches, the gestures remain all-important to Hermès Beauty, and Plein Air is no exception. The Face Powder Brush complements the application of the aforementioned powders and features a lacquered handle that sits comfortably in the hand and deposits the right amount of powder all over the face.

Luxurious and ultra-soft goat hair forms the fluffy rounded shape of the brush and feels like a gentle caress when applying the powders to the skin.

Blotting Papers, $63, Hermès Beauty

PHOTO: Hermes Beauty

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.