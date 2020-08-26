Hermes has a leather mahjong set selling for more than $50k in Singapore

Mahjong is a tile-based, three- to four-player game that's widely played by many in Asia, including in Singapore.

Developed during the Qing dynasty in China, its popularity has since spread across the world, such that even Hermes has thought to come up with its own mahjong set.

However, unlike the usual white and green, the French high fashion luxury brand's set is made of solid palissander wood, in the colour ébène — a deep and dark brown.

PHOTO: Hermes

While the names sound fancy, all you need to know is that the brand has opted for a chic, wooden brown look over the conventional green.

PHOTO: Twitter/KanemitsuMidori

Named the Helios mahjong set, the tiles are printed in Swift calfskin, a calf leather that is valuable due to its soft and fine texture.

Another unique feature is that the tiles knock gently against each other when shuffled, emitting a delicate sound as compared to the traditional loud "clack" of crashing tiles.

A Twitter user from Japan also shared some photos of the mahjong set after visiting the Hermes store in Marunouchi, offering a closeup look at the leather tiles.

PHOTO: Twitter/KanemitsuMidori

While some might think twice about buying the set after looking at the $57,200 price tag, it can however, be a worthy gift.

Purchases will be delivered in an orange box tied with a Bolduc ribbon, and you can even include a card with a personalised message during checkout!

PHOTO: Twitter/KanemitsuMidori

So, for those who are willing to splurge, you can get your very own atas mahjong set here.

