Herschel x The Mandalorian collection launches exclusively on Lazada

After releasing their Star Wars collection earlier this February, Herschel is celebrating Star Wars Day by launching a Herschel x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection.

The Herschel x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection features a The Child Pop Quiz Lunch Box (S$89.90), The Child Heritage Kids Backpack (S$99.90), The Mandalorian Herschel Little America Backpack (S$209.90) and The Child Classic Backpack (S$139.90).

All bags featured in the collection will come with a character-inspired colour design and an exterior tonal Herschel Supply woven label.

Herschel will also be giving a free Herschel Passport Holder gift (worth $59.90) with every purchase.

The full The Mandalorian Herschel collection is now available exclusively online on Lazada.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.