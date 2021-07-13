Herschel x Star Wars collection brings third wave of beloved characters to Lazada

Herschel is back once again with an all-new line of Star Wars - inspired products in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Previously having covered the villains of the trilogy and even The Mandalorian series, seems like the company just can’t get enough of the iconic franchise.

This time around, inspired by the light side of the force and the rebellion from the original Star Wars film trilogy, the Canadian backpack and accessories company is introducing a fashionable collection that reimagines the signature classic styles of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and of course, the Rebel Alliance.

PHOTO: Herschel

The Princess Leia-inspired set includes Herschel’s Nova Mid-Volume backpack ($149.90) and the Fifteen Hip Pack ($79.90). The set references Leia’s uniform on the ice planet Hoth and is also accentuated with rose gold zippers and design elements paying homage to her lightsaber revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Princess Leia Nova Mid-Volume Backpack.

PHOTO: Herschel

Princess Leia Fifteen Hip Pack.

PHOTO: Herschel

The Luke Skywalker-inspired set includes the Classic X-Large backpack ($129.90) and a Cruz crossbody ($79.90) that both are inspired by Luke’s X-wing Starfighter and orange flight suit with its quilted stitching and daisy chain details. The khaki green shoulder and crossbody straps are reference details from the pilot’s life support unit as well.

Luke Skywalker Cruz Crossbody.

PHOTO: Herschel

Made for the kids, the Rebel Alliance-inspired set includes Herschel’s Pop Quiz Lunch Box built with an insulated easy-wipe main compartment ($69.90) and the Heritage Youth backpack ($99.90) featuring the icons of the Rebel Alliance from the Millennium Falconto X-wing Starfighters and more.

PHOTO: Herschel

As an extra added bonus for the new Herschel x Star Wars collection, the company has also included a Classic X-Large backpack ($129.90) with design elements inspired by the Sith Lord Darth Vader and the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett – two of the most iconic, all-time villains in the trilogy.

Boba Fett Classic X-Large Backpack.

PHOTO: Herschel

All bags featured in the Herschel Star Wars-inspired collaboration will come with a character-inspired interior liner, interior woven labels with the Star Wars logo, and the Herschel Supply label.

The full collection is available for purchase at all Herschel stores and exclusively online on Lazada.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.