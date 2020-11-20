He's 40 and he collects barbie dolls

UnXpected is an original AsiaOne series where we speak to people with unconventional interests to find out what keeps them going despite the sometimes negative perceptions of others

He's not a chao ah gua (effeminate) nor is he a crazy rich Asian. Meet Jian Yang, a self-confessed "incredibly average", barbie-loving, doll-collector.

The 40-year-old has been collecting all sorts of dolls for 35 years now and his collection includes dinosaurs, rubber ducks, transformers and of-course, barbie.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

His love for the fashion icon started back in 1984, when he stole his sister's Christmas present.

"Under the Christmas tree, any present is your present," he quipped. "Nobody really told me it was a boy's or girl's toy."

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

With over 12,000 dolls in his home and no extra available space, part of Jian's collection is now housed in a separate storage area, something he acquired this year.

He estimates that his collection is worth $600,000 at minimum but he isn't looking to sell it any time in the near future.

Unlike most doll collectors, Jian also prides himself as a crafter. He doesn't just collect barbie dolls, but also styles their hair and makes clothes out of toilet paper for them. His artistic endeavours have earned him a spot in Vogue magazine and his very own published book.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

Watch the video to find out how Jian has evolved from a doll collector to a published author, a photographer and being internet famous.

