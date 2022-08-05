Hi-Chew discontinues their green apple flavour; Carousell users mark up prices

On Aug 2, Japanese candy maker Morinaga announced that they were ceasing production of Hi-Chew's green apple 12-piece pack in a series of videos featuring renowned Japanese voice actor Tomokazu Sugita.

Cheeky users on Carousell subsequently decided to mark up the candy to ridiculous prices.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

One user went as far as to list their “last piece” of the green apple candy for $10. They wrote that they “wanted to eat it but then saw the news” that Morinaga would discontinue the flavour.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

“Don’t mind the crumpled wrapper,” they added.

They stated that they were also open to negotiations.



PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Another user cited demand and supply as the reason for selling their “secret stash” of Hi-Chew green apple for $120.50 per piece.

“While stocks last,” they added.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Another user, who listed their Hi-Chew for $500, also added a deal: $450 for 10.

How generous.

As it turns out, though, you may still be able to get your hands on the green apple flavour.

Morinaga announced that it will end production for the 12-piece Hi-Chew green apple pack, which was introduced in 1982, at the end of August. However, this is only referring to the the solo packs. The green apple candy can still be found in assorted packs.

Nevertheless, in an effort to thank fans of the green apple flavour, Morinaga shared a series of adorably dramatic videos.

One, set to Auld Lang Syne, was of the teary-eyed green apple candy bidding farewell to the equally-despondent strawberry candy.

Voicing Green Apple was Tomokazu, known for his anime roles as Gintoki in the Gintama, Joseph Joestar in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Kyon in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

“Strawberry, the truth is that I have gone out of production,” Green Apple confessed. “Thank you, for everything you ever did for me.”

“It’s not like you to come right out and say it like that. I’ll miss you so much,” Strawberry replied, distraught. “I’m sorry, I can’t!”

“Strawberry!” Green Apple yelled, in vain.

In the second video, Green Apple bid the audience farewell.

“I, Green Apple, am being retired. Thank you, thank you so much for these 40 yea—” he managed to say before getting snatched off the shelf by a child. “Let me finish, wait!”

Goodbye, green apple flavour! We'll miss you, but probably won't pay $500 for you though.

