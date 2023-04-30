Hidden gems: Vintage & thrifted homeware on Instagram from Singapore-based curators

Once upon a time, I was content with stockpiling the same mass-produced home decor items as everyone else — after all, a vase is a vase. Who cares if you've seen it in at least 10 other homes?

But one day, as I was browsing through Instagram, my Discover feed led me to a page selling vintage homeware from places as far away as Tokyo and Paris.

First I bought a globe-shaped desk bar from Milan. Then I bought a lacquered catchall from Grenoble. One candlestick holder, a chinoiserie-patterned trinket dish, and a tea set later, my living room is well on its way to looking like that of a well-travelled European grandma's (which some might call retro at best, and obiang at worst, but at least you wouldn't mistake it for a generic showroom).

Want to enliven your living space? While vintage and thrift stores abound in Singapore, and of course there's Carousell and Facebook Marketplace, following accounts with a curated selection of items can save you the effort of digging for treasure.

Here are a few of my staples:

Peppervint Home

This account may be the closest thing we have to accessing a European flea market or estate sale here in Singapore. The seller sources for a wide variety of items — from Greek busts, to kitschy decorative teapots, to embossed platters. (There are also vintage items from Japan if that's more your style!).

This seller does regular weekly drops, so make sure you check back — and chope quickly — to get your hands on these goodies.

Retroscaper

Neutrals not for you? Then this is the account to follow, especially if you favour an old-school aesthetic — Retroscaper's jewel-toned items will take you straight back to the '60s. You can expect mid-century modern lampshades, French-made decanters, and groovy wall art. Prices vary, so DM them to enquire.

Yo Thrift Mama

While this account runs a little differently from the others, we couldn't help but share it. Rather than selling items directly, this self-described "new-age lobang queen" curates and posts a selection of items from Carousell onto Instagram. You can check her grid for themed collections or follow her Instagram Stories for one-off finds. Talk about a lifesaver amidst the clutter of Carousell.

Collectors Index

This father-daughter team are giving a second life to items they find while clearing a factory space. They've posted an abundance of 1980s glassware, a selection of ceramic vases, and even some old-fashioned children's wares, so DM them to reserve or enquire about your chosen pieces.

Chonky Things

In the midst of furnishing her home, this seller has amassed a ton of quirky secondhand items for others looking to add a little character to their space. If you're like me and love it when your home decor can make people laugh, while serving as a conversation piece, then you'll surely find something you love here!

The article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.