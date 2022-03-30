Hidden drinks menu, free cakes on SIA flight? Ex-stewardess shares tips on how you can get the most out of your flights

In-flight meals may not be the best-tasting food out there, but as Singaporeans, free food (and beverages) are always welcomed.

And thanks to former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess Sheau Qian (@geiwosushi), we can finally gain access to all the free food and drinks that the airline has to offer.

Sheau posted a two-part TikTok series on 'secrets' about her ex-company on March 26 and March 28 respectively. The first video about hidden drinks menu on SIA flights went viral, racking up over 30,000 likes and nearly 390 comments.

In the two videos, Sheau shared some tips and tricks for economy class ticket holders on how you can get the most out of your flights.

Free-of-charge beverages available

Many would know that they serve beer and wine, but did you know that you could have vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, and even Baileys too?

Heck, you could even get a couple of cocktails. Sheau says: "You can have your cocktails like Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, Aperol spritz, and gin and tonic."

Want something warm and cosy for your flight? They have the usual coffee and tea, but also green tea, jasmine tea, and milo.

"If you want hot milk, you have to ask the crew. If the crew is like me, of course I'll make it for you... No lah, just kidding lah, they'll definitely make it for you lah, it's Singapore Airlines what," Sheau jokes.

If you want a little sweet treat to perk yourself up throughout your flight, they also give out carbonated drinks and juices, but no, they do not have grape juice, guava juice, nor watermelon juice.

Some juices that are not offered on your flight.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/geiwosushi

Never go hungry on a SIA flight

Still feeling peckish after your meal? Feel free to ask for second servings! But note that you will be given additional servings only after all passengers have been fed and there are extras in stock.

Specially requested meals are typically served first, so if you want your food earlier than the rest, make sure to send in your requests prior to your flight!

A big tip that the former stewardess shared is to search for their digital menu in advance if you want to know what kind of snacks or meals SIA will be offering to you on your flight.

Free cakes are greatly appreciated on a flight, but did you know that SIA serves cakes to those travelling on their birthday, honeymoon or anniversary? Simply make that request before your flight and you can have your cake and eat it too.

Most TikTok users reacted positively to the series and hoped to see more tips being shared:

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

As much as these tips and tricks may excite you, Sheau threw in a reminder in the comments section:

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/omgxiaoqian

Will you be trying these hacks anytime soon?

ALSO READ: 1 minute only: Tiger Beer is giving away free beers at selected bars today