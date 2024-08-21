From high-salaried employee to home gardener: Man grows grapes and melons along HDB corridor

He'd left his high-paying job six years ago to care for his elderly parents, but didn't expect that he'd find success and fulfilment in a totally different field — gardening.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 64-year-old Peng Guoming (transliteration) shared that he'd been living with his parents in their HDB flat in Aljunied Crescent for the past 50 years.

His parents, too, share a love for gardening and had always grown many plants along the corridor of their home.

Guoming, who used to work in the IT industry and drew a good income, stated that he'd quit his job in 2018 after his father was diagnosed with throat cancer.

"I decided to quit my job and focus on taking care of my parents at home. My father is recovered now, but as my parents are already in their 90s and my dad can't take solid food, I continue to take care of them and cook for them, even though we also have a helper," he said.

Guoming revealed that although he made the decision willingly, the pressure sometimes takes its toll.

But he found that he enjoys gardening, which provides an outlet for him to decompress from the stress.

"My parents used to grow pandan leaves and I would also help them with it, but during the pandemic, I suddenly had the idea to grow grapes."

His first attempt using seeds from store-bought grapes was unsuccessful.

However, another attempt using vines from a nursery yielded his very first bunch of grapes.

"It takes a year to grow grapes, and it also took me several tries before I found the correct method to grow them," said Guoming, who would search online for various tips and tricks shared by others.

"But as most of them are living overseas, their experience might not apply in Singapore's climate," he said.

He added that the woody vine plant is extremely sensitive and can't be exposed to too much water or sunlight.

"They have to be shielded from direct sunlight as well as ants," said Guoming.

Besides grapes, Guoming has also successfully planted chilli peppers, tomatoes and melons.

He told Shin Min that he feels a sense of pride whenever he manages to harvest the fruits of his labour, and it helps to ease his stress as well.

So as not to cause any unhappiness among his neighbours, Guoming told Shin Min that he makes sure to keep the corridor clean and tidy.

"There have been many cases of quarrels erupting among neighbours due to potted plants along corridors, but I'm lucky that it has not been my experience. Many of my neighbours also happen to enjoy gardening."

Besides ensuring that the surrounding area is kept uncluttered, Guoming also makes sure to share the harvested fruits with his neighbours.

He told Shin Min: "Whenever I let my parents try the fruits I'd grown, they are very happy."

