High tea promotions in Singapore (2021)

Indulge in leisurely high tea buffets in Singapore with these credit card deals that make time with loved ones — or yourself — even sweeter.
We’re now in 2021, and it’s an understatement to say that we’ve been through a year of challenges. It’s time to give yourself a break. Focus on what you have — friends, family, your health — and take a breather over a lazy afternoon high tea.
Here’s a list of fancy high tea places with the best promotions in Singapore, complete with credit card deals and promotions.
Last updated on Jan 6, 2020. High-tea buffet promo codes and deals are subject to change without prior notice. Do note that due to safe distancing guidelines, not every hotel or restaurant listed in this article is currently serving buffets at the moment. Be sure to contact the hotel or restaurant directly to inquire.
Prices listed are exclusive of service tax and GST.
Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery
High tea price:
- Daily: 1pm to 5pm
- $48 for Signature High Tea Set (2 pax)
- $55 for National Treasure High Tea Set (2 pax)
- From $98++ for Luscious Seafood (2pax)
Chihuly Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (closed until further notice)
High tea price:
- Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
- $49 per person
- Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm
- $58 per person
Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
High tea price:
- Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
- $51 per adult; $26 per child
- Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (first seating); 3.30pm to 6pm (second seating)
- $56 per adult; $28 per child
Promotion:
- Up to 50 per cent off for Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card holders
To be eligible for this promotion, you’ll have to be a new Standard Chartered Bank cardholder and activate your new card within the first 30 days of card approval.
Also, a min. spend of $80 is required. If you already have a Standard Chartered credit card, you’ll be rewarded with $30 cash via PayNow when you sign up. Promotion is valid till Jan 10, 2021, T&Cs apply.
Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
High tea price:
- Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
- $52 per person
- Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
- $52 per person
The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
High tea price:
- Weekdays: 3pm to 6pm
- $51 per adult; $26 per child
- Weekends & Public Holidays: 3pm to 6pm
- $56 per adult; $28 per child
Promotion:
- Up to 50 per cent off for Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card holders
Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza
High tea price:
- Fridays to Sundays: 2pm to 5pm
- $38 per person for TWG tea
- $58 per person for TWG tea and a glass of Henriot Brut Champagne
Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
High tea price:
- Weekdays: 3pm to 5pm
- $42 per person
- Weekends & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm
- $48 per person
Marriott Cafe, Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza (Temporarily unavailable)
High tea price:
- Daily: 3pm to 5.30pm
- $33 per adult; $27 per child
Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore
High tea price:
- Weekday: 2pm to 5pm
- From $48 per adult; from $24 per child
- Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating)
- From $68 per adult; from $34 per child
Promotion:
- Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and get 50% off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set with promo code RSTL2ND.
- Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and enjoy Weekend High Tea Buffet priced at $58 with promo code RSTL58.
- Offer is not valid for use in December 2020, on public holidays and other blackout dates stipulated by the hotel.
Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore
High tea price:
- Monday to Sunday: 3pm to 5pm
- $48++ per person
Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre
High tea price:
- Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 5pm
- $55++ for 2
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.