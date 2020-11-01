High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Indulge in leisurely high-tea buffets in Singapore with these credit card deals that make time with loved ones — or yourself — even sweeter.

Editor’s Note: Updated January 2020. Offers featured may change any time at the discretion of banks or merchants.

We’re more than midway through the year and whether it’s been full of good stuff — resolutions going as planned — or if it’s been a year of growth through challenges, give yourself a break.

Focus on what you have — friends, family, your health — and take a breather over a lazy afternoon high tea.

Here’s a list of fancy high tea places with the best promotions in Singapore, complete with credit card deals and promotions.

BEST HIGH TEA PROMOTIONS IN 2020

Restaurant/Hotel Day & Time Price Promotion
Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm		 $38 for Deluxe Teasery (1 pax), $48 for Signature Teasery (2 pax), $98 for Luscious Seafood (2pax) – 10 per cent off via Eatigo
Carousel @ Royal Plaza On Scotts Singapore Weekdays, Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm Weekdays: $42 per adult, $27 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $48 per adult, $32 per child		 – AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only (till 31 Dec 2020)
Chihuly Lounge @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm		 Weekdays: $49 per pax
Weekends & Public Holidays: $58 per pax
The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm
Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm		 Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child
Saturdays & Public Holidays: $55 per person, $28 per child
Sundays: $55 per person, $28 per child		 – 50 per cent off on the a la carte bill for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent off for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5-8 diners for selected Standard Chartered cardholders (till 30 Apr 2020).
Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm		 $49 per pax
The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 6pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6pm (2nd seating)		 Weekdays: $49 per adult, $24 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $55 per adult, $27 per child
Ellenborough Cafe @ Swissotel Merchant Court Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $42 per adult, $21 per child
Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (1st seating), 3pm to 5pm (2nd seating)		 Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child
Weekends: $55 per adult; $28 per child
Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm $33 per pax – 20 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (till 31 Mar 2020)
Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm		 Weekdays: $38
Weekends & Public Holidays: $42
Lobby Lounge @ The Westin Singapore Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6.30pm (2nd seating)		 $45 per pax – Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope
Lobby Lounge & Bar @ Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre Daily: 12pm to 5pm $38 per pax – 1-for-1, direct hotel offer (no specific credit card or promo code required)
Marriott Cafe @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza Daily: 3pm to 5.30pm $33 per adult, $27 per child – 30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo
– 20 per cent off with OCBC (debit and credit) (till 31 Mar 2020)
Rose Veranda @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (1st seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating)		 Weekdays: $56 per adult; $28 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $56 per adult; $28 per child		 – 15 per cent off (Monday to Thursday) for OCBC (debit and credit) (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)
– 10 per cent off (Friday to Sunday) for OCBC (debit and credit) (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)
Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (1stseating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating)		 Weekdays: $45 per adult $22.50 per child
Weekends: $65 per adult; $32.50 per child		 – Quote “RSTL2ND” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set
– Quote “RSTL58” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for $58 Weekend High Tea Buffet

ARTEASTIQ @ MANDARIN GALLERY

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $38 for Deluxe Teasery (1pax)
    • $48 for Signature Teasery (2pax)
    • $98 for Luscious Seafood High Tea (2pax)
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm
    • Same as for weekdays

Promotion:

10 per cent off on Eatigo

CAROUSEL @ ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to  5.30pm
    • $42 per person; $27 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $48 per person; $32 per child

Promotion:

  • AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only (till 31 Dec 2020).

CHIHULY LOUNGE @ THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
    • $49 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm
    • $58 per person

THE CLIFFORD PIER @ THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $50 per person, $25 per child
  • Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm
    • $55 per person, $28 per child
  • Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $55 per person, $28 per child

Promotion:

  • 50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5-8 diners for selected Standard Chartered credit cards (till 30 Apr 2020).

COLONY @ THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $49 per person
  • Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $49 per person

THE COURTYARD @ THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays:
    • $49 per adult; $24 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6pm (second seating)
    • $55 per adult; $27 per child

Promotion:

  • 50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5-8 diners for selected Standard Chartered credit cards (till 30 Apr 2020).

ELLENBOROUGH CAFE @ SWISSOTEL MERCHANT COURT

Tea Price:

  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $42 per adult; $21 per child

LANDING POINT @ THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $50 per adult; $25 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5pm (second seating)
    • $55 per adult; $28 per child

LOBBY LOUNGE @ MARRIOTT SINGAPORE TANG PLAZA

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm
    • $33 per person

Promotion:

  • 20 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (till 31 Mar 2020)

LOBBY LOUNGE @ SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $38 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm
    • $42 per person

LOBBY LOUNGE @ THE WESTIN SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm
    • $45 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6.30pm (second seating)
    • $45 per person

Promotion:

  • Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope.

LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR @HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ORCHARD CITY CENTRE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays, Weekends, & Public Holidays: 12pm to 5pm
    • $38++ per person

Promotion:

MARRIOTT CAFE @MARRIOTT SINGAPORE TANG PLAZA

Tea Price:

  • Mon-Sun: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $33 per adult; $27 per child

Promotion:

  • 30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo
  • 20 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (till 31 Mar 2020)

ROSE VERANDA @ SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm
    • $56 per adult; $28 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating)
    • $56 per adult; $28 per child

Promotion:

  • Mon – Thu – 15 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)
  • Fri – Sun – 10 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)

TEA LOUNGE @ REGENT HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tea Price:

  • Weekday: 12pm to 5pm
    • $45 per adult; $22.50 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating)
    • $65 per adult; $32.50 per child

Tea Promotion:

  • Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and get 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set with promo code “RSTL2ND”
  • Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and enjoy Weekend High Tea Buffet priced at $58 with promo code “RSTL58”

