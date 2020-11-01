High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Indulge in leisurely high-tea buffets in Singapore with these credit card deals that make time with loved ones — or yourself — even sweeter.
Editor’s Note: Updated January 2020. Offers featured may change any time at the discretion of banks or merchants.
We’re more than midway through the year and whether it’s been full of good stuff — resolutions going as planned — or if it’s been a year of growth through challenges, give yourself a break.
Focus on what you have — friends, family, your health — and take a breather over a lazy afternoon high tea.
Here’s a list of fancy high tea places with the best promotions in Singapore, complete with credit card deals and promotions.
BEST HIGH TEA PROMOTIONS IN 2020
|Restaurant/Hotel
|Day & Time
|Price
|Promotion
|Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery
|Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm
|$38 for Deluxe Teasery (1 pax), $48 for Signature Teasery (2 pax), $98 for Luscious Seafood (2pax)
|– 10 per cent off via Eatigo
|Carousel @ Royal Plaza On Scotts Singapore
|Weekdays, Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
|Weekdays: $42 per adult, $27 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $48 per adult, $32 per child
|– AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only (till 31 Dec 2020)
|Chihuly Lounge @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm
|Weekdays: $49 per pax
Weekends & Public Holidays: $58 per pax
|–
|The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm
Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
|Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child
Saturdays & Public Holidays: $55 per person, $28 per child
Sundays: $55 per person, $28 per child
|– 50 per cent off on the a la carte bill for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent off for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5-8 diners for selected Standard Chartered cardholders (till 30 Apr 2020).
|Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
|$49 per pax
|–
|The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 3pm to 6pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6pm (2nd seating)
|Weekdays: $49 per adult, $24 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $55 per adult, $27 per child
|–
|Ellenborough Cafe @ Swissotel Merchant Court
|Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
|$42 per adult, $21 per child
|–
|Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (1st seating), 3pm to 5pm (2nd seating)
|Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child
Weekends: $55 per adult; $28 per child
|–
|Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza
|Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm
|$33 per pax
|– 20 per cent off with OCBC debit or credit cards (till 31 Mar 2020)
|Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm
|Weekdays: $38
Weekends & Public Holidays: $42
|–
|Lobby Lounge @ The Westin Singapore
|Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6.30pm (2nd seating)
|$45 per pax
|– Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope
|Lobby Lounge & Bar @ Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre
|Daily: 12pm to 5pm
|$38 per pax
|– 1-for-1, direct hotel offer (no specific credit card or promo code required)
|Marriott Cafe @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza
|Daily: 3pm to 5.30pm
|$33 per adult, $27 per child
|– 30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo
– 20 per cent off with OCBC (debit and credit) (till 31 Mar 2020)
|Rose Veranda @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (1st seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating)
|Weekdays: $56 per adult; $28 per child
Weekends & Public Holidays: $56 per adult; $28 per child
|– 15 per cent off (Monday to Thursday) for OCBC (debit and credit) (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)
– 10 per cent off (Friday to Sunday) for OCBC (debit and credit) (valid till 30 Apr 2020) and POSB or DBS debit or credit cards (valid till 29 Feb 2020)
|Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore
|Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (1stseating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating)
|Weekdays: $45 per adult $22.50 per child
Weekends: $65 per adult; $32.50 per child
|– Quote “RSTL2ND” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set
– Quote “RSTL58” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for $58 Weekend High Tea Buffet
This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.
This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.