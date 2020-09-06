High tea promotions in Singapore (Sept 2020)

SingSaver.com.sg
PHOTO: Facebook/fullertonhotelsg

We’re more than midway through the year and whether it’s been full of good stuff — resolutions going as planned — or if it’s been a year of growth through challenges, give yourself a break.

Focus on what you have — friends, family, your health — and take a breather over a lazy afternoon high tea.

Here’s a list of fancy high tea places with the best promotions in Singapore, complete with credit card deals and promotions.

Last updated on 1 September 2020. High-tea buffet promo codes and deals are subject to change without prior notice. Do note that due to safe distancing guidelines, not every hotel or restaurant listed in this article is currently serving buffets at the moment. Be sure to contact the hotel or restaurant directly to inquire.

Best high tea promotions in 2020

Restaurant/Hotel Day & time Price Promotion
Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm $38 for Deluxe Teasery (1 pax), $48 for Signature Teasery (2 pax), $98 for Luscious Seafood (2pax) – 10 per cent off via Eatigo
Carousel @ Royal Plaza On Scotts Singapore Weekdays, Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm Weekdays: $42 per adult, $27 per child Weekends & Public Holidays: $48 per adult, $32 per child – AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only (till 31 December 2020)
Chihuly Lounge @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm Weekdays: $49 per pax Weekends & Public Holidays: $58 per pax – Up to 15 per cent off with selected UOB, Citi or OCBC cards (till 30 December 2020).
The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child Saturdays & Public Holidays: $55 per person, $28 per child Sundays: $55 per person, $28 per child – Up to 50 per cent off for Standard Chartered Bank card holders (till 30 December 2020)
Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $49 per pax – Up to 15 per cent off for Citi and UOB card holders (till 30 December 2020)
The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 6pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6pm (2nd seating) Weekdays: $49 per adult, $24 per child Weekends & Public Holidays: $55 per adult, $27 per child – Up to 50 per cent off for Standard Chartered Bank card holders (till 30 December 2020)
Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (1st seating), 3pm to 5pm (2nd seating) Weekdays: $50 per adult, $25 per child Weekends: $55 per adult; $28 per child – Up to 50 per cent off for Standard Chartered Bank card holders (till 30 December 2020)
Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm From $38 per pax – 15 per cent off with CIMB credit card (till 31 December 2020)
Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm Weekdays: $38 Weekends & Public Holidays: $42
Lobby Lounge @ The Westin Singapore Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (1st seating), 4.30pm to 6.30pm (2nd seating) $45 per pax – Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope
Marriott Cafe @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza Daily: 3pm to 5.30pm $33 per adult, $27 per child – 30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo – 15 per cent off with CIMB credit cards (till 31 December 2020)
Rose Veranda @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (1st seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating) Weekdays: $56 per adult; $28 per child Weekends & Public Holidays: $56 per adult; $28 per child
Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (1st seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating) Weekdays: $45 per adult $22.50 per child Weekends: $65 per adult; $32.50 per child – Quote “RSTL2ND” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set – Quote “RSTL58” when making your reservation directly with the hotel for $58 Weekend High Tea Buffet
J65, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore Saturday: 12pm to 3pm $68 per pax
Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore Monday to Sunday: 3pm to 5pm $48 per pax

Prices listed are exclusive of service tax and GST.

Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery

View this post on Instagram

All Arteastiq outlets will be operating from 19th June onwards! Isn't it about time for a long overdued high tea session with your friends? To make a reservation, please visit http://apac.quandoo.com/widgets/sg/arteastiq/ for your preferred outlet. Please be assured that all Arteastiq outlets will adhere to all implemented safe distancing measures, safeguarding the health of all customers and employees. Photo credit: @c_cyann Arteastiq Mandarin Gallery 333A Orchard Road # 04-14/15 Singapore 238897 Arteastiq Bistro Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road # 03-70/72 Singapore 238839 Arteastiq Jewel Changi Airport 78 Airport Blvd, # 05-201, Singapore 819666 #arteastiq #art #tea #hightea #hitea #bubbletea #bubbletealover #bubbleteaaddict #bubbleteatime #bubbleteas #brunch #dinner #lunch #sgfood #sgfoodies #food #instafood #eat #play #live #relax #life #love #delicious #seafood #asiandelight #dessert #sweet #singapore

A post shared by Arteastiq (@arteastiq) on Jun 18, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $38 for Deluxe Teasery (1pax)
    • $48 for Signature Teasery (2pax)
    • $98 for Luscious Seafood High Tea (2pax)
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm
    • Same as for weekdays

Promotion:

  • 10 per cent off on Eatigo

Carousel @ Royal Plaza On Scotts Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to  5.30pm
    • $42 per person; $27 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $48 per person; $32 per child

Promotion:

  • AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only. Valid till 31 December 2020.

Chihuly Lounge @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm
    • $49 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm
    • $58 per person

Promotion:

  • 15 per cent off for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Privilege Banking, Empire and Lady’s Solitaire card holders. 10 per cent off for all other UOB card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.
  • 15 per cent off for Citi PremierMiles, Prestige and ULTIMA card holders. 10 per cent off for all other Citi card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.
  • 15 per cent off for OCBC VOYAGE, Premier VOYAGE, Premier Private Client VOYAGE and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Cardmembers, and Premier World Elite Debit Card members. 10 per cent off for all other OCBC card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.

The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $50 per person, $25 per child
  • Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm
    • $55 per person, $28 per child
  • Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $55 per person, $28 per child

Promotion:

  • 50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5 to 8 diners when you foot the bill with selected Standard Chartered credit cards. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $49 per person
  • Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    • $49 per person

Promotion:

  • 15 per cent off for Citi PremierMiles, Prestige and ULTIMA card holders. 10 per cent off for all other Citi card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020, not valid for Sunday Champagne Brunch.
  • 15 per cent off food bill for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Privilege Banking, Empire and Lady’s Solitaire card holders. 10 per cent off food bill for all other UOB card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020, not valid for Sunday Champagne Brunch.

The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

View this post on Instagram

I just had an amazing afternoon tea session at TheCourtyard in @fullertonhotel 🤗 #FullertonHotel In celebration of International Women's Day, @TheFullertonHeritage is hosting a month long Programme featuring floral themed afternoon tea sets. This delicious Blooming Afternoon tea spread uses floral flavours like hibiscus, violet, rose and lavender 😍🌹🌼💐🌸 Each savoury and sweet mini bites are unique and taste bud tantalising which left me quite an impression. Especially love their lavender macarons, lemon curd tart and salted caramel chocolate tart 😍 #SuchDelicateTreats Adults S$48, children from 6-11 years old S$27 and all items are replenishable and complemented with free flow of premium teas and coffee☕️😱. Please come hungry! I have to say this is one of the better afternoon teas I had so far 🙌🏻 Plus a donation of $5 will go to Singapore Council of Woman's Organisation (SCWO) Service fund in support of marginalised women for each tea set sold. #HaveTeaAndDoCharity #BloomingAfternoonTea #喝茶做善事 #FullertonCelebratesWomen

A post shared by Honey Bee 🐝 (@honeybeesweets.sg) on Mar 11, 2016 at 2:43am PST

High tea price:

  • Weekdays:
    • $49 per adult; $24 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6pm (second seating)
    • $55 per adult; $27 per child

Promotion:

  • 50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5 to 8 diners when you foot the bill with selected Standard Chartered credit cards. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $50 per adult; $25 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5pm (second seating)
    • $55 per adult; $28 per child

Promotion:

  • Standard Chartered Bank card holders get 50 per cent off if they dine with 1 other guest, 33 per cent off if they dine with 2 other guests and 25 per cent off if they dine with 3 other guests. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm
    • $38 per person for TWG tea
    • $58 per person for TWG tea and a glass of Henriot Brut Champagne

Promotion:

Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

View this post on Instagram

High tea! Yummy! 😋😊😬👍

A post shared by Yong (@iluvyong) on Aug 31, 2020 at 12:15am PDT

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $38 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm
    • $42 per person

Lobby Lounge @ The Westin Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm
    • $45 per person
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6.30pm (second seating)
    • $45 per person

Promotion:

  • Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope.

Marriott Cafe @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza

High tea price:

  • Mon-Sun: 3pm to 5.30pm
    • $33 per adult; $27 per child

Promotion:

  • 30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo.
  • 15 per cent off with CIMB credit cards. Valid till 31 December 2020.

Rose Veranda @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm
    • $56 per adult; $28 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating)
    • $56 per adult; $28 per child

Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

  • Weekday: 12pm to 5pm
    • $45 per adult; $22.50 per child
  • Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating)
    • $65 per adult; $32.50 per child

Promotion:

  • Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and get 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set with promo code “RSTL2ND”
  • Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and enjoy Weekend High Tea Buffet priced at $58 with promo code “RSTL58”

J65, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

High tea price:

  • Saturday: 12pm to 3pm
    • $68 per pax

Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore

High tea price:

  • Monday to Sunday: 3pm to 5pm
    • $48++ per person

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

#Deals and promotions #tea #desserts