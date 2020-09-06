High tea promotions in Singapore (Sept 2020)

Here’s a list of fancy high tea places with the best promotions in Singapore, complete with credit card deals and promotions.

Last updated on 1 September 2020. High-tea buffet promo codes and deals are subject to change without prior notice. Do note that due to safe distancing guidelines, not every hotel or restaurant listed in this article is currently serving buffets at the moment. Be sure to contact the hotel or restaurant directly to inquire.

Best high tea promotions in 2020

Prices listed are exclusive of service tax and GST.

Arteastiq @ Mandarin Gallery

High tea price:

Weekdays: 1.30pm to 5.30pm $38 for Deluxe Teasery (1pax) $48 for Signature Teasery (2pax) $98 for Luscious Seafood High Tea (2pax)

Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5.30pm Same as for weekdays



Promotion:

10 per cent off on Eatigo

Carousel @ Royal Plaza On Scotts Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $42 per person; $27 per child

Weekends & Public Holidays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $48 per person; $32 per child



Promotion:

AMEX, CIMB (credit card only), Citibank, Maybank, OCBC, DBS, POSB and UOB card holders only. Valid till 31 December 2020.

Chihuly Lounge @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 12pm to 5pm $49 per person

Weekends & Public Holidays: 2.30pm to 5pm $58 per person



Promotion:

15 per cent off for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Privilege Banking, Empire and Lady’s Solitaire card holders. 10 per cent off for all other UOB card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.

15 per cent off for Citi PremierMiles, Prestige and ULTIMA card holders. 10 per cent off for all other Citi card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.

15 per cent off for OCBC VOYAGE, Premier VOYAGE, Premier Private Client VOYAGE and Bank of Singapore VOYAGE Cardmembers, and Premier World Elite Debit Card members. 10 per cent off for all other OCBC card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020.

The Clifford Pier @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $50 per person, $25 per child

Saturdays & Public Holidays: 3pm to 5pm $55 per person, $28 per child

Sundays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $55 per person, $28 per child



Promotion:

50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5 to 8 diners when you foot the bill with selected Standard Chartered credit cards. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Colony @ The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $49 per person

Saturdays: 3.30pm to 5.30pm $49 per person



Promotion:

15 per cent off for Citi PremierMiles, Prestige and ULTIMA card holders. 10 per cent off for all other Citi card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020, not valid for Sunday Champagne Brunch.

15 per cent off food bill for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Privilege Banking, Empire and Lady’s Solitaire card holders. 10 per cent off food bill for all other UOB card holders. Valid till 30 December 2020, not valid for Sunday Champagne Brunch.

The Courtyard @ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: $49 per adult; $24 per child

Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6pm (second seating) $55 per adult; $27 per child



Promotion:

50 per cent off for 2 diners, 33 per cent off for 3 diners, 25 per cent for 4 diners and 15 per cent off for 5 to 8 diners when you foot the bill with selected Standard Chartered credit cards. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Landing Point @ The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm $50 per adult; $25 per child

Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5pm (second seating) $55 per adult; $28 per child



Promotion:

Standard Chartered Bank card holders get 50 per cent off if they dine with 1 other guest, 33 per cent off if they dine with 2 other guests and 25 per cent off if they dine with 3 other guests. Valid till 30 December 2020.

Lobby Lounge @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza

High tea price:

Weekdays: 2pm to 5pm $38 per person for TWG tea $58 per person for TWG tea and a glass of Henriot Brut Champagne



Promotion:

15 per cent off total bill with your CIMB credit card. Valid till 31 December 2020.

Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 3pm to 5.30pm $38 per person

Weekends & Public Holidays: 4pm to 6pm $42 per person



Lobby Lounge @ The Westin Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 2.30pm to 5pm $45 per person

Weekends & Public Holidays: 2pm to 4pm (first seating); 4.30pm to 6.30pm (second seating) $45 per person



Promotion:

Up to 20 per cent off if you purchase a high tea voucher through Chope.

Marriott Cafe @ Marriott Singapore Tang Plaza

High tea price:

Mon-Sun: 3pm to 5.30pm $33 per adult; $27 per child



Promotion:

30 per cent to 50 per cent off when you book through Eatigo.

15 per cent off with CIMB credit cards. Valid till 31 December 2020.

Rose Veranda @ Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekdays: 11.30am to 5pm $56 per adult; $28 per child

Weekends & Public Holidays: 11.30am to 2pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating) $56 per adult; $28 per child



Tea Lounge @ Regent Hotel Singapore

High tea price:

Weekday: 12pm to 5pm $45 per adult; $22.50 per child

Weekends & Public Holidays: 12pm to 2.30pm (first seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (second seating) $65 per adult; $32.50 per child



Promotion:

Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and get 50 per cent off 2nd Weekday Afternoon Tea Set with promo code “RSTL2ND”

Make a reservation directly via Regent hotel’s website and enjoy Weekend High Tea Buffet priced at $58 with promo code “RSTL58”

J65, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

High tea price:

Saturday: 12pm to 3pm $68 per pax



Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore

High tea price: