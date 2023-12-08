Highly-rated mandi rice eatery opens second outlet in Bugis

From Tampines Junction to North Bridge Road.

Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice brings authentic Middle Eastern flavours to Bugis with the opening of their second outlet.

The restaurant announced this exciting news on Tuesday (Dec 5) via its social media channels.

"The doors to our new outlet are now open! Your favourite spot just got more fabulous!" the caption read.

For the uninitiated, Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice is well-known for its humongous (and authentic) mandi platters.

So it's perfect for a get-together with some friends or family.

Mandi rice is a popular Yemeni dish that consists of chicken (or any meat), a Yemeni spice mix and rice.

And at Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice, fussy eaters need not worry as there are meat options aplenty, from grilled chicken mandi ($42 for four pax) to lamb shank mandi ($65 for four pax).

If mandi rice isn't your vibe, the restaurant also serves up kebab wraps and hummus dips.

Mustafa, also known as Abu Mubarak, founded Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice in 2010 after realising how difficult it was to find affordable and authentic Arabic cuisine in Singapore.

Raised in Saudi Arabia, he began his venture into the food business from his humble kitchen with the mission of popularising mandi rice in Singapore.

Address: 737 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198705

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 9pm

ALSO READ: 'It was my life for 2 years': Albanian hawker reluctantly shutters Bukit Timah stall to upgrade to restaurant

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.