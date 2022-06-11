Hiking in Malaysia: 10 hiking trails for all ages

Apart from being a fun and unique way to discover new places in our city-state, hiking is also a great form of exercise. Combined with the richness of the great outdoors, this simple yet effective activity can bring about a host of health benefits for anyone and everyone, even the elderly.

This includes everything from improving your cardiovascular health, boosting bone density, lowering the risk of heart disease, improving your balance and core strength, and even reducing stress.

With the abundance of trekking and hiking trails in Malaysia, it can be a challenge to know where to start. But we've got you covered.

From east to west and north to south, let us take you across 10 of Malaysia's best hiking trails for you to explore!

Where to hike in Malaysia?

Klang Valley

1. Kiara Hill Walk

Standing at 146 metres above ground level, Kiara Hill Walk is situated in one of the more affluent neighbourhoods in the Klang Valley area — Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

It is a 5km loop with a paved pedestrian road and some dirt paths. The trail is popular among joggers, hikers and mountain bikers.

Both hikers and bikers share the same trail and you may also see people having picnics in the area. There is no entrance fee and the trail is located near the TPC Kuala Lumpur or formerly known as Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Location: Changkat Abang Haji Openg, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur

Entry point: Taman Rimba Kiara, near Aether Cafe

Length of trail: 5km

Difficulty level: 3/5

2. Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya

A popular spot for hikers during weekends, Bukit Gasing offers several trails that suit different fitness levels.

Also known as Hutan Pendidikan Bukit Gasing, this trail comes with many highlights and landmarks such as its steel bridge, suspension bridge and Hindu temple.

However, there are no shops or toilets on the trail so be sure to bring your own water bottle and use the restroom before you start your hike.

Location: Bukit Gasing Forest Park, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Entry point: Bukit Gasing or Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi

Length of trail: 4.3km

Difficulty level: 3/5

3. Gunung Semangkok, Selangor

Although it has a fairly moderate elevation, Gunung Semangkok is one of the most challenging hikes in Malaysia and has the highest peak in Selangor.

This 32km trail is popular for camping, hiking and backpacking. A permit is required from the Pejabat Hutan Daerah Hulu Selangor and each person is required to pay a fee of RM5 (S$1.56).

Location: Gunung Semangkok, Fraser Hill

Entry point: Pine Tree Trail

Length of trail: 32km

Difficulty level: 5/5

Northern Region

4. Bukit Bendera, Heritage Trail, Penang

Known as one of the easier and more popular trails in Penang, the Heritage Trail is located near the train route and has several stops while you make your way to the top.

Stairs make up the first half of the hike which makes this a hiking spot even on rainier days.

Location: Bukit Bendera, Penang

Entry point: Penang Hill Funicular Trail Lower Train Station or dirt trail near Bats Cave Temple

Length of trail: 4km

Difficulty level: 1/5

5. Bukit Kledang, Ipoh

The four to nine path is a 4.7km loop trail and is considered a moderately-challenging route for hikers and trail runners. Hikers can expect a busier trail in the early morning and evenings but can also enjoy a quieter hike during other times of the day.

Location: Kledang Hill, Ipoh Perak

Entry point: Kledang Hill Trail Head

Length of trail: 4.7km

Difficulty level: 3/5

6. Gunung Baling, Kedah

With its peak at 486 metres above ground level, Gunung Baling offers a great 360 degree view of the surrounding hills. Although the trail has quite a high elevation, the route is suitable for beginners looking for a more challenging workout.

Location: Gunung Baling, Baling, Kedah

Entry point: Main road from Pendakian Gunung Baling

Length of trail: 2.5km

Difficulty level: 2/5

Southern Region

7. Gunung Pulai, Johor

Gunung Pulai is definitely one of the most popular trails in Johor as it is a relatively straightforward hike for regular hikers. It offers beautiful forest views and a waterfall for hikers to enjoy a quick dip on their hike.

Location: Gunung Pulai, Johor

Entry point: Kampung Sri Gunung Pulai

Length of trail: 5km

Difficulty level: 2/5

8. Bukit Beruang, Melaka

Bukit Beruang or Bear Hill is a popular hiking trail for locals in Melaka. It is a 3.7km loop trail with several entrances either from Taman Bunga Raya or Taman Muzaffar Height.

Hikers can also choose to hike the other trails available such as the Telekom, Eagle or Wild Boar Trail — each with its own distance and difficulty.

Location: Bukit Beruang, Malacca

Entry point: Taman Bunga Raya or Taman Muzaffar Height

Length of trail: 3.7km

Difficulty level: 2.5/5

Borneo or East Malaysia

9. Mount Kinabalu, Sabah

A hiking list for Malaysia would be incomplete without Mount Kinabalu as one of the entries. The highest mountain in Malaysia and a Unesco Heritage Site, Mount Kinabalu offers a spectacular view above the clouds at an altitude of 4095 metres above sea level.

Hikers and climbers must be accompanied by authorised guides and those looking to conquer the mountain need to set aside between RM300 to Rm1000 depending on the package chosen.

Nature lovers are also in for a treat in this area as Kinabalu Park has the world's highest density of orchid species. For a full breakdown of how you can climb Mount Kinabalu and the cost, read this article.

Location: Mount Kinabalu, Sabah

Entry point: Timpohon Gate, Kinabalu Park Headquarters

Length of trail: Roughly 22km depending on chosen trail

Difficulty level: 5/5

Hikers can also choose from the list of guided trekking trails below for a day-hike:

Liwagu River Trail

Pandanus Trail

Silau Silau Trail

Bukit Ular Hillside Trail

Bukit Burung Trail

Bukit Tupai Trail

10. Silabur Cave, Sarawak

Located about 60km or 90 minutes drive from Kuching, the town of Serian is home to the beautiful Jade Caves of Sarawak — Silabur Cave.

From the entrance at Kampung Batu Mawang, hikers have to go through a one-hour hike before reaching the entrance of the cave. It takes another 15 minutes before hikers reach the main cave chamber or Labak Tirasan.

Once there, hikers can choose to explore the cave which can take four to five hours or even trek up to the peak of Mount Silabur — Sky-Park. There are also various bird nests inside the cave and an underwater cave called Siturib Cave.

Location: Tebakang, Serian, Sarawak

Entry point: Kampung Batu Mawang

Length of trail: 8km

Difficulty level: 3/5

You're never too old to hike and enjoy nature's wonders

Whether you are young or young at heart, taking care of your health should be one of your biggest priorities. While some may still be sceptical about the suitability of hiking for seniors, there are many ways to safeguard one's safety during a hike.

All you need to do is dress appropriately, equip yourself with the right footwear and equipment, bring plenty of water, and stretch before you embark on your journey.

By incorporating different forms of exercise into your daily routine such as outdoors hikes, you'll be doing wonders for both your physical health and mental well-being.

