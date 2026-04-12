Hilton Saigon: A multi-generational stay in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

In a city that rarely slows down, finding a hotel that can hold space for different rhythms, needs, and generations is no small feat. Ho Chi Minh City is all motion: motorbikes threading through traffic, coffee shops spilling onto pavements, the constant hum of commerce.

And yet, for three nights, Hilton Saigon became a counterpoint to that energy.

We travelled as a family of four women across three generations, my mother in her 70s, my sisters in their 40s, and myself in my 30s, checking into connecting rooms overlooking the Saigon River.

It is worth noting that our stay took place over the Tet holiday weekend, from Saturday to Tuesday, when the city is noticeably quieter than usual. T

he pace, traffic, and atmosphere may differ from a typical weekend in Ho Chi Minh City.

Arrival: From city rush to river calm

Landing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the transition was surprisingly smooth.

It took us about 30 minutes from plane to exit with fast-track immigration, and another half hour into District 1. Hilton Saigon rises prominently in the skyline, a landmark you begin to recognise from different corners of the city.

Reception sits on the ninth floor, opening immediately to a wide, sunlit view of the Saigon River.

It reframes your arrival from street-level chaos to something calmer and more composed.

The lobby felt busy but never overwhelming, and everything unfolded with ease.

Positioned along the riverfront, the hotel sits in a rare pocket of calm within District 1.

Step out the back and the city returns in full force. Stay facing the river, and you are removed from it just enough.

The stay: Why the room configuration matters

For multi-generational travel, space is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

We stayed in a king one-bedroom suite connected to a premium corner king room, both with river views.

This setup changed everything. Instead of separate hotel rooms, it felt like a shared apartment.

The suite became our anchor.

A full living room, larger than many standard hotel rooms, turned into a natural gathering space.

Mornings started slowly here, evenings often ended here with room service and television playing in the background.

It gave us somewhere to exist together without being confined to a bedroom.

The bedroom itself was equally generous, paired with a large bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and separate spaces, and a small pantry area that made casual snacking easy.

Next door, the Premium Corner King Room offered a quieter counterbalance.

No living area, but expansive, with a couch and uninterrupted river views.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and automated curtains meant every morning began with natural light gradually filling the room, revealing the river and skyline of District 2 across the water.

And if your stay happens to coincide with one of the city’s major celebrations, it doubles as a front-row seat to fireworks and the flurry of activity along the waterfront.

The layout worked intuitively. Those who woke earlier had their own space.

Those who lingered had room to do so. And when we wanted to come together, we did.

Mornings, routines, and shared pace

One of the subtle successes of Hilton Saigon is how it accommodates different paces without forcing them to align.

Mornings unfolded naturally. Some of us stretched or did light yoga in the room, while others headed to the gym.

By 8.30am, we would all meet again at The Strand for breakfast.

The Strand is where we felt most at ease. Casual, flexible, and suited to all ages.

It is the kind of place where no one feels out of place, whether you are in a rush or lingering over coffee.

The spread was broad without being excessive. Eggs, pastries, cold cuts alongside local dishes like pho and banh mi.

A bowl of chicken pho each morning became a quiet ritual. Light, warm, and grounding before stepping back into the city.

It is these shared routines that anchor a family trip.

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Dining: Spaces that suit different moods

Dining at Hilton Saigon reflects its dual identity as both a business and leisure hotel.

The Strand carried us through our mornings, while other spaces offered a change of pace.

Residence Eleven, set on the 39th floor, offered a more composed experience.

We visited on a weekday for lunch and experienced both the weekday set lunch and weekday dim sum lunch menus.

The meal unfolded in courses, from double-boiled black garlic chicken soup to wok-fried hor fun, alongside well-executed dim sum such as Iberico pork siu mai and Shanghai dumplings.

The setting, overlooking the river, felt designed for unhurried lunches, with a noticeable mix of business diners during the midday rush.

Song Bar, perched above it all, offers panoramic skyline views of Ho Chi Minh City. It is visually striking and easy to see why it draws a younger, more social crowd.

For us, it was more of a short stop than a destination, slightly less aligned with a multi-generational pace.

Facilities: quietly functional

The facilities at Hilton Saigon are well considered without being overstated.

The pool, set above the city, is best experienced in the morning when it is quiet and almost empty.

The gym saw more use in our group, particularly for the older members, who appreciated both the equipment and the calm.

The sauna and steam rooms are compact but effective.

The hotel also offers spa treatments through its in-house spa facilities, providing options for guests who prefer to unwind within the property.

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Location: A walkable base in District 1

Location is one of Hilton Saigon’s strongest advantages.

Set in District 1, the hotel is within walking distance of major landmarks like the Opera House and Central Post Office, while still feeling slightly removed from the busiest stretches.

You can walk out for coffee, shopping, or a quick meal, and just as easily retreat.

We found ourselves exploring mostly on foot. Cafes, Japanese eateries, small boutiques, all within reach.

When needed, a short ride takes you across to District 2 in minutes.

It is a hotel that encourages you to step out, but makes returning feel like a reset.

The verdict: A hotel that understands how families travel

Hilton Saigon does not try to overwhelm with personality. Instead, it focuses on getting the fundamentals right.

Space, comfort, location, and service.

What makes it stand out is how well it accommodates different needs at once.

It is a business hotel with extensive meeting spaces and conference facilities , but it also works seamlessly for families, especially multi-generational ones.

For us, the connecting room setup made all the difference.

It allowed for both togetherness and privacy, something that is often hard to strike on family trips.

In a city like Ho Chi Minh City, where everything moves quickly, Hilton Saigon offers something quieter.

The ability to return, regroup, and move at your own pace.

And sometimes, that is exactly what a family trip needs.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.