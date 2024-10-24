From his bedroom, teen designs and makes plant-based lamps using robots

Jovi Lim always admired unique lighting from renowned designers but "high prices" meant these lamps were out of reach for the 19-year-old.

To get around this, he took matters into his own hands with the help of his 3D printer.

On Sept 15, the Singapore Polytechnic student officially launched a lamp company, Sonogo Design, from his bedroom.

A short line on the brand's TikTok account describes the essence of the company: "I design and make plant-based lamps using robots."

In a chat with AsiaOne, Jovi spoke about how he got drawn into the world of aesthetic home decorations, specifically designer lamps.

He had noticed how lamps can play a huge role in creating cosy atmospheres but the price was always a stumbling block.

"So I set out to create my own collection of lamps under $150," he said.

Jovi is of the belief that designer lamps should be accessible to more people.

Price often becomes the determining factor when making such purchases so he took that into consideration.

On Sonogo Design's website, its most affordable lamp, Kosha Lamp, costs $85, while the latest arrival, Luna Lamp, is priced at $125.

Jovi mentioned he is cognisant that costs of living in Singapore are "generally high".

He added: "I wanted to create affordable, well-designed lamps that can be accessible to more people so that they can enjoy my work as well."

Some potential customers might wonder if affordability equated to a compromise on quality.

Jovi would argue that the opposite is true.

In a TikTok video shared on Sept 22, he explained: "Because I do all the manufacturing myself, I'm able to create these lamps at a low cost while using the highest-quality materials."

How it all started

Sonogo Design isn't Jovi's first business venture.

At 16, he started a small business backspace.sb, selling blank skateboards on online marketplace Carousell.

The business is no longer in operation but Jovi was keen to continue his entrepreneurship journey.

Since then, he has gotten his first 3D printer and experimented with different objects, such as city miniatures, toothbrush holders and pegboard clips.

"I became fascinated with designing lamps and spent a lot of time learning about product design and 3D-printing mechanics from YouTube," Jovi added.

His small project turned into a business, and that brought with it "countless challenges".

Jovi shared that one of the toughest is designing the lamp.

"It's not just about the look of the lamp. I also have to consider the 3D-printing engineering and figure out how to make the design more efficient in terms of manufacturing time and ensuring the structure is strong," he explained.

A sustainable business

At Sonogo Design, sustainability is etched into its mission statement.

A line on its website reads: "By supporting us, you’re contributing to a greener future and helping drive a movement toward more sustainable living."​

Jovi's lamps are said to be made from polylactic acid, a sustainable material derived from natural resources such as corn starch and sugarcane.

He told AsiaOne he understands the importance of sustainability and is prepared to walk the talk by committing his business to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint.

Originally a small project, Sonogo Design has turned into a booming business.

Jovi has sold over 90 lamps in about two months and he's taken aback by the positive feedback online.

"Some have even reached out to say that they really love my designs and I inspire some of them too, which is an incredible feeling," he added.

Despite having to go for National Service soon, the young entrepreneur hopes to continue growing the business and is working on strategies to keep it running long-term.

"I gained a lot of fulfillment and happiness from the business," he said.

Currently, Jovi is also exploring other products such as plant-based vases.

amierul@asiaone.com