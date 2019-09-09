HK actress Grace Chan shares her beauty tips for great skin

Ever wondered what TVB actress Grace Chan does to get that glowing skin?

Or the worst beauty mistake she has made? We sat down with the Hong Kong star when she was in Singapore recently to get tips on skincare and beauty.

WHAT'S YOUR SECRET TO GREAT AND CLEAR SKIN?

“I think I’m very fortunate to have a lot of opportunities with skincare brands and doing certain campaigns with them. I feel like the more campaigns I do, the more I realise what my skin needs.