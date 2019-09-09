HK actress Grace Chan shares her beauty tips for great skin

Ever wondered what TVB actress Grace Chan does to get that glowing skin?
Or the worst beauty mistake she has made? We sat down with the Hong Kong star when she was in Singapore recently to get tips on skincare and beauty.
WHAT'S YOUR SECRET TO GREAT AND CLEAR SKIN?
“I think I’m very fortunate to have a lot of opportunities with skincare brands and doing certain campaigns with them. I feel like the more campaigns I do, the more I realise what my skin needs.
In particular, I have very dry skin, so I love to find something that’s moisturising. I can’t say I’m always very keen on my makeup routine, but certainly at night when I take off my makeup. I try to do a very good step-by-step process from using oils to cleansers, toners, serums and creams at night. I feel like your skin recovers best at night when you have rest and during that time, you can really see everything just kind of absorb the best so for me night routine skincare is the most important thing.”
YOU'VE TALKED ABOUT YOUR NIGHT ROUTINE. WHAT'S YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE FOR THE DAY LIKE?
“I think I’m as I’m as good as sunscreen and then I’m done (laughs) Seriously. If I have a makeup artist, obviously he preps my skin and everything looks luminous and glowing, but if it’s just myself, I think sunscreen and then I’m good to go.”
WHAT WAS ONE BEAUTY TREND THAT YOU REGRETTED TRYING?
“You know what? I do love looking at different things maybe on Pinterest or Instagram, but I always imagine how they look on me before I actually go out and buy it. When I was younger, I believe there was a certain time when thin eyebrows was a thing.
And I think I was 17 or 18 and I decided to pluck all the hairs out of my eyebrow until it was this clean thin line. And I actually recently saw those pictures again when I was looking at my Google Drive and they were so horrifying. I was like I need to delete this so that no one ever has any evidence of this look on me, but it was kind of funny to look at ’cause I feel like I looked older than than I do now, so good brows are very important thing.”
WHAT'S THE BEST TIP YOU'VE PICKED UP FROM A MAKEUP ARTIST OR BEAUTY INSIDER?
“I used to think that scrubs were a good thing to use but there is such a thing as too much of one thing and because I have very dry skin, my makeup artist actually advised me not to use scrubs all the time or else you actually take off too much of the skin cells like the dead skin cells and actually that makes just get even drier, so then he recommended me to use it about once a week and then I did see a lift in my complexion, but without taking too much moisture out of it as well.”
WHAT'S YOUR GO-TO-LOOK ON YOUR DAYS OFF?
“My go-to look is no makeup, straight hair, T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. Like, sooo chill that sometimes I feel bad for walking on the street. I’m like, if anyone took a photo of me right now, I would be really embarrassed. But you know what, I think comfort is the most important thing so I think on the days I don’t have to work, I go for something as comfortable as possible.”
This article was first published in Cleo Singapore.