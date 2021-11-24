H&M Home's holiday collection is back & here's what you can shop, from $8.95

We often wish the H&M Home collection of affordable and stylish home decor is perennially on our shores. But while that has yet to happen (one can hope!), there’s the annual H&M Home pop-up at its Orchard flagship and its range of festive decor and homeware to spark our inspiration.

This year, its yuletide line-up is divided into two themes: A minimalist yet elegant theme, and a more traditional one. The former weaves in natural whites, warm textiles, light ceramics, and accents of bright dusty green that encourage tonal decorating. But for those who prefer a more classic approach, it’ll subsequently be bringing in a range of pieces that evoke a classic and ornamental look and lots of reds that recall a natural and rustic feel.

“The future is optimistic, and we believe in a joyous and more cheerful Christmas 2021. We long to be together again and to create a warm and inclusive atmosphere in our homes, filled with music and holiday feelings.

We all have come out strengthened by the past years and realised that the most appreciated gift to give is time and presence,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME.

Below, a look at the space, and what you can shop.

Natural finishes with a modern touch

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Natural textures together with warm, woody tones will bring a cosy and welcoming vibe into your home.

Go Scandi chic

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Usher in a dose of Scandi minimalism with cool sculptural vases, jars and candelabras.

Ceramic homeware

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Spruce up the dinner table and kitchen counter with these timeless pieces.

Cushions, from $8.95

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Glass ornaments, from $14.95

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Candles, priced from $14.95 (unscented)

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

The Holiday collection pop-up will be available at Orchard Building from now till Dec 26.

This article was first published The Singapore Women's Weekly.