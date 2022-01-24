H&M's sister brand & Other Stories is coming to Singapore

Fans of Swedish brand & Other Stories, rejoice! The quirky-meets-cool-girl label owned by the H&M group—which includes COS , Monki and Weekday — is finally making its way to Singapore.

Come Fall 2022, you’ll be able to shop the brand’s wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty products, stationery and ready-to-wear for women in a physical store—all you need to curate your own personal style.

“It’s always an honor to bring our style-led stories to a new market, and we couldn’t be prouder to be launching in fashion vibrant Singapore. There are so many inspiring customers there that we can’t wait to engage with and get to know better,” says Sylwia Zinczuk, Acting Managing Director, & Other Stories.

Launched in March 2013, & Other Stories intended to be a collection of different perspectives. This is made possible with their three design ateliers in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, each designing inclusively with no overlap between designers.

Besides dropping a handful of new collections each season, the brand regularly collaborates with creatives and retailers, such as singer Lykke Li, designers Rejina Pyo and Minju Kim, and Rodarte. The result? Diverse fashion collections or ‘stories’ that are distinctive, chic and versatile.

Stay tuned for more updates on & Other Stories’ first physical store in Singapore.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.