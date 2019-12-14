Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000

Looking to get married soon? An average Singaporean wedding will cost you $27,610.

If you are lucky enough, 60 per cent of your banquet cost will be covered by the red packets collected on the wedding day.

Most Singaporeans have an expectation of how a wedding needs to look.

Over the years, we become so accustomed to the standard bridal package, expensive banquet, wedding photography, gate-crashing and tea ceremony.

Every wedding now runs through the same formula with no questions asked. Until now…

Break the traditional mindset and have your wedding at a “kopitiam” instead! Be a true blue Singaporean and save some money!

P.S. This is provided that your partner and parents of both parties agree to it.

TL;DR: SAVE $26,000 WHEN YOU HOLD YOUR WEDDING AT A COFFEE SHOP

Wedding Cost How Much Can You Save? Transport Cost $528 - $788 Wedding Dinner $21,500 Wedding Photography $300 Bridal Package $3,872 Total $26,200 - $26,460

The above cost excludes any possible returns from the Ang Baos which you may receive.

WEDDING COSTS COMPARISON: THE USUAL HOTEL BANQUET VS AT A COFFEE SHOP

By breaking the tradition of a usual wedding banquet and having it at a coffee shop, here are some immediate cost you can save on.

TRANSPORT COST: SAVES $528 – $788

Most weddings include renting a dream wedding car. The bridal car is a mean of transport to ferry the bride and the groom around on the wedding day.

Most of us will look to rent our dream ride for our big day, but given that the cost of having a car is steep in Singapore, it comes at a hefty cost.

Here’s the cost of renting a wedding car on a weekend:

Car Type Rental Cost

(Weekend) From Beetle Cabriolet $788 carclub.com.sg Audi A4 $528

(for 10 hours) blissweddingcars.sg Mercedes E200 AMG Facelife $600

(for 10 hours) royalrides.sg Jaguar XJ $788 weddingcars.sg

For rental of the wedding car, we are looking at spending at least $528 to $788 on it.

Should the wedding be held at a coffee shop near the couple’s house, there will be no need for car rental.

Problem solved.

WEDDING DINNER: SACES $21,500