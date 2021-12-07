The holidays are here: Where to grab a festive meal with family and friends

'Tis the season for making reservations early so you can snag a holiday meal with your favourite people. At these restaurants, you can have lunch or tea with all the Christmas trimmings and still make it home in time for dinner with the fam.

That said, don't fret if you wanted a night out because these places serve sumptuous evening meals too.

Ginger at ParkRoyal Beach Road

For a holiday meal that caters to different tastes, head to the Halal-certified Ginger. From Dec 8 till Jan 2, the restaurant is serving a festive buffet (starting from $55 per adult; $27.50 per child) at lunch and dinner.

Expect classic roasts like prime rib with roasted baby potatoes, slow-roasted leg of lamb with winter vegetables, and mini Angus steaks with winter truffle puree. Always save room for desserts because there are treats like gula Melaka log cake and Christmas fruitcake to sate your sweet tooth.

Pulled Lamb Shoulder Shawarma. PHOTO: P.S Cafe

The ever-stylish P.S. Cafe puts all the festive feels on a single plate so you can eat sensibly this holiday season.

Its Traditional Christmas Dinner ($38) comprises a judicious serving of roasted turkey, apricot-glazed leg ham and chestnut and sage stuffing served alongside roasted pumpkin, potatoes and broccoli.

Should you prefer something spicier, there is pulled lamb shoulder shawarma ($42) served with braised eggplant, freekeh tabbouleh, pomegranate and mint raita, pickled beets and supple toasted tortilla.

For a sweet ending, choose from one of its signature cakes or ask for the Christmas Chocolate Nougatine ($15) featuring chocolate Jaffa mousse on a bed of almond and cranberry nougat.

The cutest gingerbread men, snowy fromage blanc canele tea cakes, and velvety vanilla panna cotta topped with wild strawberries bring the holidays to life at this popular stalwart.

The Festive Three-tier Afternoon Tea (from $52 per person) also comes with apple tart tartin and Christmas fruit cake swathed in marzipan to really put you in the mood.

On weekends, the Festive High Tea (from $72 per person) is yet more decadent. That's when you get a host of salads and main courses including blood orange Malfy Gin-infused roast turkey breast with cranberry sauce as well as cinnamon-scented cranberry scones fresh from the oven.

The Line at Shangri-La Singapore

Lavish buffet spread. PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

It's a Singapore-style Christmas at popular buffet restaurant The Line. Firstly, the spread is lavish, which is the quintessentially Singaporean way to eat.

Then, there are luxe offerings like poached turkey laksa, salted egg crabs, chilli prawns, chicken and beef satay, and Hainanese chicken rice.

That's on top of all the other regular offerings on the spread including seafood on ice and decadent desserts. Come wearing loose clothing.

The Marmalade Pantry

The three-course lunch. PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

Slow afternoons are the hallmark of a good holiday season. Make yours count with a three-course lunch ($38 per person) or afternoon tea with prosecco ($88 for two) at The Marmalade Pantry.

The theme at this modern bistro is Christmas In The Woods, so expect rustic mains like maple-and-clove-glazed gammon ham and roast turkey with fresh herbs.

Every set lunch is bookended with a starter or soup and a slice of log cake. As for the afternoon tea, you'll get two tiers of elegant sweet and savoury bites including triple chocolate shooters, petite cupcakes, chilli crab vol au vents, and kurobuta char siew tacos.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.