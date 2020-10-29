Holidays at home: Staycays at $100 or less per night

Prices in this article are correct at the time of writing.
1. Heritage Collection on Clarke QuayPHOTO: Expedia.com.sg
Starts from: $100 per night
In the vicinity: Aside from being located along the scenic Singapore River, the hotel is within walking distance of the famous statues of Sir Stamford Raffles (both the newer white polymarble one at North Boat Quay and the original dark bronze one at Victoria Theatre) and the Asian Civilisations Museum (home to a wide range of artefacts reflecting Asia's artistic heritage and rich cultural diversity).
If you're up for a longer stroll, you can also visit the Merlion – well, one of them. Specifically, the Merlion at One Fullerton, which you can learn more about in our story on quirky Merlion facts.
Fun fact: This area used to be Singapore's trade centre during the colonial era, complete with countless bumboats and barges.
As you can probably imagine, it was also incredibly polluted as a result until the government's extensive clean-up efforts back in the 1980s.
2. Park 22 Hotel Little IndiaPHOTO: Expedia.com.sg
Starts from: $82 per night
In the vicinity: Check out the nearby Mustafa Centre (a 24-hour shopping centre which basically sells everything, from textiles to spices, electronics and even gold), as well as the various Indian temples in the vicinity such as the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple (a Hindu temple dating back to the late 19th century with a colourful and distinctive gopuram [front tower] that grabs your attention even from a distance).
Fun fact: Animals were a common sight in Little India during colonial times.
No, we don't mean stray dogs and crows – More like horses and cattle, as the area was a horseracing hub as well as a centre for cattle trade and bullock cart transportation.
3. Q Loft Hotel1929@ChinatownPHOTO: Expedia.com.sg
Starts from: $92 per night
In the vicinity: Within walking distance of Maxwell Food Centre (home to the famous Michelin-approved Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice), Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum (yes, there's supposedly a holy tooth in there), and Sri Mariamman Temple (a beautiful and super colourful structure featuring a myriad of intricate sculptures).
If you're feeling adventurous, you can also try exploring the hidden gems featured in the Chinatown edition of our "10,000 Steps with Tosh" video series.
Fun fact: There are also several prominent century-old Chinese temples nearby like Thian Hock Keng Temple at Telok Ayer Street, Wak Hai Cheng Bio Temple at Phillip Street, Siang Cho Keong Temple at Amoy Street, Seng Wong Beo Temple at Peck Seah Street and Cundhi Gong Temple at Keong Siak Road.
4. Q Loft Hotels@MackenziePHOTO: Expedia.com.sg
Starts from: $93 per night
In the vicinity: Be sure to visit the nearby Ellison Building (although part of the historical colonial building is being demolished for redevelopment, most of the facade remains intact) and Mount Emily Park (a little-known hidden gem tucked away behind Plaza Singapura – perfect for enjoying some fresh air without crowds of parkgoers ruining your peace and quiet).
Fun fact: MacKenzie Road is famous for its landmark building, Rex Cinemas, a three-story entertainment structure built by the Shaw brothers in 1946 and "financed by the gold, jewellery and cash that the Shaw Brothers had hidden away before the war".
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.