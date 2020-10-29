Holidays at home: Staycays at $100 or less per night

Starts from: $100 per night

In the vicinity: Aside from being located along the scenic Singapore River, the hotel is within walking distance of the famous statues of Sir Stamford Raffles (both the newer white polymarble one at North Boat Quay and the original dark bronze one at Victoria Theatre) and the Asian Civilisations Museum (home to a wide range of artefacts reflecting Asia's artistic heritage and rich cultural diversity).

If you're up for a longer stroll, you can also visit the Merlion – well, one of them. Specifically, the Merlion at One Fullerton, which you can learn more about in our story on quirky Merlion facts.

Fun fact: This area used to be Singapore's trade centre during the colonial era, complete with countless bumboats and barges.

As you can probably imagine, it was also incredibly polluted as a result until the government's extensive clean-up efforts back in the 1980s.