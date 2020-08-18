Holland Village food guide: 15 best places to eat in the neighbourhood

Tired of your usual fare at the office or at home? Do you want to go to a place where you can enjoy the food in a hip setting? Or are you simply craving for good old comfort food? Maybe it’s time to rediscover Holland Village food for your ultimate gastronomic adventure in Singapore!

Also known as Holland V, Holland Village started out as a Dutch community in the early 1900s. It was named after Hugh Holland, an architect who made the settlement his home. What started out as plantation estates became residences of the British Army and their families.

Thus, shops were established to cater to the needs of its residents. From there to now, the neighbourhood has changed but it still maintains its quaint vibe.

With our guide to the 15 best for food in Holland Village, you can never go wrong, as we have everything for every craving!

1. Thai food at Nakhon Kitchen

For those who frequent Holland Village, Nakhon Kitchen shouldn’t be a stranger. Known for their affordable mouth-watering authentic Thai cuisine, this no-frills restaurant has been receiving rave reviews for a long time now.

An expansive menu is available, perfect for bigger groups of friends or family members. Thai food aficionados swear by their thick base Tom Yum Soup, packed with dynamic flavours coming from the spices. For a safe bet, go for their crispy Chicken Wings, perfect for sharing with your buddies.

Nakhon Kitchen

Location : 27A Lor Liput, Singapore 277738

Operating Hours : Daily except Wednesday, 12pm-3pm / 5.30pm-10pm

Average Price Range : $15 – 18

Website : Nakhon Kitchen

2. Niigata ramen at Sanpoutei Ramen

Sure, there are lots of ramen shops in the Lion City, but Sanpoutei Ramen in the village is different from the rest! They’re known for their rich and flavourful signature Niigata broth, which is chicken and pork bone with two types of sardines.

Handmade noodles top it off with extremely tender slices of cha su, fresh crunchy bamboo shoots, grilled seaweed and a soft boiled egg. They also offer other Japanese dishes to complement your meal.

Sanpoutei Ramen

Location : #01-01, 253 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278982

Operating Hours : Daily, 11:30am – 9.30pm

Average Price Range : $20 – 25

Website: Sanpoutei Ramen

3. Cantonese food with a modern twist at Full Of Luck

Located right near the Holland Village MRT exit, this contemporary Cantonese restaurant is sure not to be missed! Their myriad of intricate and sophisticated cuisines makes it ideal for bigger groups to drop by for a casual lunch or dinner.

A must-try here is their signature Mixed Platter – a visually pleasing plate of honey glazed char siew and hakka kurobuta pork. For those with a sweet-tooth, their refreshing Osmanthus Raindrop Cake is a great choice for dessert.

Full Of Luck

Location : 243 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278977

Operating Hours : Daily, 11am-11pm

Average Price Range : $20 – 25

Website: Full of Luck | Restaurant

4. Italian dining at La Nonna

Hearty Italian dishes just like an Italian grandma would make – that is what La Nonna dishes up. Pasta is on top of the list of must-tries, with their classic homemade Gnocchi and the Risotto with butternut squash. Pizza is also a bestseller which you can enjoy in the ambiance of a trattoria.

Not to mention, they have amazing deals frequently such as their 1-for-1 weekly lunch deals, and 30per cent off dinners.

La Nonna

Location : 26 Lorong Mambong, Holland Village, Singapore 277685

Operating Hours : Daily, 11.30am-10pm

Average Price Range : $30 – 35

Website: La Nonna – A Taste of Italy’s Country Cuisine

5. Steaks at Black Marble

Comfort food with home cooked goodness best describes the food here. The place is named after Chef and owner Otto Weibel, a renowned Swiss chef who settled in Singapore in the early 1970s.

The bistro serves up Beef Stroganoff Fettuccine, Pulled Pork Burger and Burnt Banana Waffles with Peanut Butter Gelato. They also have a well-stocked deli of seafood, meat, cheese and other seasonal items.

Black Marble by Otto

Location : 118 Holland Avenue #02-01 Raffles Holland V Mall, Singapore 278997

Operating Hours : Daily, 11am – 10pm

Average Price Range : $15 – 20

Website: Black Marble

6. Fishball Noodles at Ru Ji Kitchen

Aside from the high-end and hip restaurants, Holland Village is also famous for hawker food centres. Ru Ji Kitchen serves up heritage hawker food – the delicious Fishball Noodle. Every day, fish balls are freshly made with fish meat and flour.

These fish balls with soup are then served with noodles in sambal sauce. Ru Ji Kitchen has multiple outlets all over Singapore, but it all started at the Holland Drive Market and Food Centre. Be ready for a long queue though!

Ru Ji Kitchen

Location : #02-28 Holland Drive Market and Food Centre, Blk 44 Holland Drive, Singapore 270044

Operating Hours : Daily except Monday, 7am-1pm

Average Price Range : $3 – 5

7. Fried Kway Teow at Guan Kee

Kway teow, which is stir-fried rice noodles with seafood in a soy and chili sauce, is another favorite hawker fare. The best-fried kway teow in Holland V is at Guan Kee at the Ghim Moh Food Centre. The secret behind their great tasting dish?

Double frying! Each individual plate of kway teow is refried in the wok, making the chewy noodles extra appetizing and fragrant. For $3 a serving, you have to be willing to wait in line for 30 minutes to get a taste. But it’s worth the wait, as the chefs here have been perfecting this dish for over 40 years!

Guan Kee

Location : #01-19 Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, Blk 20 Ghim Moh Road, Singapore 270020

Operating Hours : Daily, 6am – 10:30pm

Average Price Range : $3 – 5

8. Vegetarian food at Original Sin

These days, there are more vegetarian and vegan eateries popping up locally. Original Sin is one of the crowd favourite places for wholesome and filling Mediterranean meals in Holland Village. Tuck into dishes such as Tandoori Skewers and Spaghetti Burrata.

If you’re feeling adventurous, give their customisable pizza a try! Although the dishes are a tad bit expensive, their brilliant ambiance and quiet location makes it great for special occasions.

Original Sin

Location : #01-62, Blk 43 Jln Merah Saga, Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278115

Operating Hours : Daily, 11.30am-2.30pm / 6pm-10.30pm

Average Price Range : $32 -35

Website : Vegetarian Cuisine | Original Sin Mediterranean Restaurant

9. Best Taiwanese food at Monki Cafe

Monki Cafe is another hidden gem in Holland Village. Dedicated to creating delicious and authentic Taiwanese cuisines, this cosy little cafe is perfect for both lunch fares and afternoon teas. Tantalising items include Braised Pork Rice and Taiwan Mee Sua.

Definitely also give their all natural in-house smoothies a go, they’re packed with nutritious goodness without the additional sugar and flavourings!

Monki Cafe

Location : 43 Holland Dr, #01-41, Singapore 270043

Operating Hours : Daily except Monday, 10am-10pm

Average Price Range : $10 – 12

10. Western food at Fosters Restaurant

Fosters Restaurant is best known for its extensive Western menu and wonderful ambiance. Whether you are enjoying a steak dinner with your loved one, or with friends, they will surely have something for every palate. Expect dishes such as their Carpetbag Steak and their Fosters Club Sandwich.

Fosters Restaurant

Location : 277A Holland Avenue, Holland Village, Singapore 278994

Operating Hours : Daily, 11am to 11pm

Average Price Range : $25 – 30

Website: Fosters Steakhouse

11. Indian food at Kinara

Craving for some Chicken Tikka or Kebab? Kinara’s North Indian cuisine will hit the spot just right. Here, you’ll find a smorgasbord of dishes including their signature North Indian dishes such as the Palak Paneer and Butter Chicken. They also have beautiful curries that go perfectly well with their 12 types of naan bread.

The restaurant’s beautiful interiors also add to the mystique of Indian cuisine.

Kinara

Location : 24 Lorong Mambong, Holland Village, Singapore 277683

Operating Hours : Daily, 11am-2:30pm / 6pm-10.30pm

Average Price Range : $20 – 30

Website: Kinara Group

12. 363 Katong Laksa

It is said that one never gets tired of Laksa. So if your taste buds are looking for that perfect blend of creaminess, and spice, try the laksa at 363 Katong Laksa. Don’t skip their Nasi Lemak as well which is very fragrant rice with crispy chicken wings.

They also offer Chinese dishes such as Black Pepper Chicken Rice and Curry Fish Cutlet Rice.

363 Katong Laksa

Location : $01-15, 1 Lorong Mambong, Holland Village, Singapore 277700

Operating Hours : Daily except Wednesday, 7.30am-10.30am

Average Price Range : $3 – 5

13. Egg tarts at Tai Cheong bakery

As we near the end of our list, let’s see where you can enjoy sweet endings to your meal at the village. First up is Tai Cheong Bakery, which is extremely well-known for their Signature Egg Tarts. They also have snacks like Chicken Pie and Cheese Tarts.

For Singapore, they have created a Durian Tart which will satisfy any Durian lover. Even on weekday afternoons you’ll see crowds forming at the bakery!

Tai Cheong Bakery

Location : 31 Lorong Liput, Holland Village, Singapore 277742

Operating Hours : Mon-Fri, 10am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday, 9am-10pm

Average Price Range : $6 – 10

Website: Tai Cheong Bakery | Singapore

14. Healthy breakfast at Project Acai

Thinking about going healthy with the food places at Holland Village? Check out Project Acai for a sweet healthy treat! Project Acai is proof that the Brazilian superfood (acai berries) is more than just a passing fad. Here, you can have your sweet dessert and eat it too, without the guilt.

You have so many choices from grains to fresh fruits, which tops the frozen acai berry puree. For dessert, a small cup will do, but a large cup can take the place of one meal if you want to.

Project Acai

Location : 27 Lorong Liput, Holland Village, Singapore 277738

Operating Hours : Daily, 11:30am to 9.30pm – open until sold out

Average Price Range : $8 – 10

Website: Project Acai: Superfood Bowls

15. Sweet art at 2am Dessert Bar

Whoever thought that dessert making can be avant-garde and artistic? This dessert bar certainly thinks so, with its ever-changing menu of exquisite dessert creations which are works of art by themselves.

It’s a perfect place for occasional romantic couple dates, or just grab your dessert-loving friends here for a treat! Come here often and you will find something to surprise your palate every time!

2am Dessert Bar

Location : 21A Lorong Liput, Holland Village

Operating Hours : Daily except Monday, 1pm to 12am

Average Price Range : $27 – 30

Website : 2am: dessertbar

Something for everyone at Holland Village

Besides the restaurants and stalls listed above, you can always find a new place to eat at Holland Village. Other popular spots include a salad bar, delicious Thai food, burgers and live music bars for a long night out.

There you have it – at Holland Village, there is truly something for every taste, every palate, and every craving.

Go to experience it yourself and do it soon.

This article was first published in Shopback.