Last one standing: Hollin at Punggol Plaza remains open as most outlets close

Just months after Gong Cha's sudden exit from Singapore, another bubble tea brand may be following suit.

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Hollin appears to have shuttered most of its outlets here, with only an outlet at Punggol Plaza still operating.

The brand has scrubbed its online presence, with its social media pages taken down and website made private.

A check by AsiaOne on Grab's delivery platform also showed that only its Punggol Plaza outlet is available for orders, while the rest of the outlets are listed as closed.

When AsiaOne visited Hollin's outlet at Woodleigh Mall on Tuesday (Jan 13), it was no longer in operation.

Separately, The Straits Times reported that its One Holland Village and SingPost Centre outlets have also closed permanently.

AsiaOne understands that it will be business as usual at the Punggol Plaza outlet. A spokesperson at the remaining store declined to comment further.

Footfall at the outlet was fairly low on Tuesday morning despite the mall's substantial crowd, though many orders could be heard coming in through its online ordering system.

Fans of the bubble tea brand took to Reddit on Jan 10 to discuss the brand's possible closure, with several sharing fond memories.

"I really liked the one at SingPost Centre, always bought a cup when I was in the area," one Redditor commented.

Said another: "I liked Hollin too. My first taste of it was at Toa Payoh."

One of them also suggested that the closures could be due to "intense competition" with other bubble tea brands such as Koi and Chagee.

Before the closures, Hollin had at least five outlets in Singapore, located at SingPost Centre, The Woodleigh Mall, Suntec City, One Holland Village and Punggol Plaza.

Its first outlet at Toa Payoh closed in December 2023, while a Plaza Singapura branch ceased operations in April 2025.

Hollin is a Taiwanese bubble tea brand known for its rotating variety of pearls such as honey, matcha and osmanthus. It first opened in Singapore in 2018.

Some of their popular drinks include their Rock Salt Macchiato series, as well as milk teas such as Honey Milk Tea and Green Milk Tea.

[[nid:727780]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com