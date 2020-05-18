Home cooking: Get inspired by...the Singapore Navy?

Keeping morale high with a well-cooked meal is something Singapore's naval chefs are experts at. So it is such a mouthwatering treat during this Circuit Breaker that they've decided to lift everyone's spirits with a video series entitled "Cooking From Home With Our Naval Chefs" on Facebook and Instagram.

Each weekend since April 25, 2020, the Republic of Singapore Navy has published two posts - one on Saturday, one on Sunday - hashtagged #NavyCanCook, #CookingFromHome, and #NavalChefs.

Each video features a naval chef whipping up something yummy, be it a savoury main dish or a comforting dessert. And guess what? There's bubble tea, too, ok!

Perhaps you'll turn off that food delivery app or put away those cup noodles, and be inspired to venture into the kitchen to cook something up for a change.

We noticed if you shuffle some episodes around, you practically get a full meal!

Starter: Okonomyiaki (Episode 6)

Recipe by: ME1 Victor Wong, Chief Chef RSS Dauntless. "What we do out at sea is important, but it also takes strength to be away from home. I hope my dishes can boost my ship crew's morale while we are sailing," says ME1 Wong.

MAIN COURSE: Fettuccine Vongole - Chinese-style (Episode 2)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/singaporenavy

Recipe by: ME1 Lim Jun Hong, who is a naval chef from submarine Invincible!

Drink: Boba Milk (Episode 5)

Recipe by: ME2 Goh Junlin, Chief Chef on the RSS Persistence.

Dessert: Steamed Snow Pear with Rock Sugar and White Fungus

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/singaporenavy

Recipe by: Senior Supervisor from the Base Facilities and Services Centre (BFSC) ME3 Wisley Tay, who was the Pioneer Chief Chef on board RSS Formidable. ME3 Tay also served as the chef on board County-class LST RSS Resolution, and Archer-class submarine RSS Swordsman.

Chef on a navy ship so important meh?

You bet. According to the Republic of Singapore Navy's recruitment brochure: "At sea, your culinary expertise will play a key role in supporting and boosting the morale of the men and women of our Navy, while providing them with the necessary nutrition and energy to achieve mission success."

If you want to become a naval, these are the academic qualifications required:

Diploma, Higher NITEC, NITEC or minimum 1 GCE 'N'-Level pass

What's the starting salary?

ME1 Trainee:

$2,240 (Diploma)

$1,940 (Higher NITEC)

$1,740 (NITEC)

$1,610 (3 'O'-Level passes & above)

$1,460 (1 'N'-Level to 2 'O'-Level passes)

ME1:

$2,650* (Diploma)

$2,420* (Higher NITEC)

$2,220* (NITEC)

$2,090* (3 'O'-Level passes & above)

$1,940* (1 'N'-Level to 2 'O'-Level passes)

*Includes ship board allowance of $350

Additional allowances:

Ship board: $350-$450

Submarine: $750-$850

