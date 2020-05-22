Home hacks: Here's how to keep your groceries fresh for longer

This CB period in Singapore has made us spend most of our time at home. So much so that some of us have turned into 'circuit bakers' lately. Here are some tips on keeping your fruits and other produce fresh longer.

Store certain fruits and vegetables separately from others

Different types of fruits and vegetables produce different gases, which can cause non-similar produce to go bad quickly.

Highly gaseous produce, like apples, bananas, and avocados, should be stored by themselves. Less gaseous produce like broccoli, carrots, and potatoes, can be stored with each other, but should still be kept away separately. Other produce, like bell peppers, berries, and kale, can be stored pretty much anywhere.

Don't wash produce before storing it in the fridge

By adding moisture to the produce, you're speeding up it's decaying process, so wait to wash it until you're ready to eat it.

Avoid storing mushrooms in plastic

Plastic traps moisture causing them to spoil faster. Instead, store them in a paper bag or cardboard box in either a cool dry place or in the refrigerator.

Wrapping the stem of bananas in clingwrap can keep them fresh for longer. Banana stems produce ethylene gas, which makes the fruit ripen faster.

Avoid storing bread in plastic

Plastic will make bread get stale and mouldy faster. If you want to keep bread for a while, it's best to put it in the freezer, then toast it when you're ready to eat.

