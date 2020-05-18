Home hacks: Tips to save on your electricity bill this CB

Staying at home has become the new norm lately in light of the pandemic. Social interactions and work, however, must still go on for many of us. More time at home = higher usage of electricity from extended use of lights, computers and the TV. Here are some steps you can take to save on your electricity bill now.

1. Machine-wash your clothes in cold water

Believe it or not, close to 90 per cent of the energy that a washing machine uses comes from heating the water.

2. Air-dry your cutlery and laundry

For those who are used to using the heat-dry function in your dishwasher, consider air-drying them instead. Dishwashers use up a lot of electricity in order to dry your dishes.

3. Install dimmable LED bulbs and lights

LED bulbs are the way to go. They are brighter than traditional light bulbs yet consume less power. Another tip is to get dimmer switches. Dimmer switches can be controlled either by physical dials or a mobile app. You can dim your lights when you feel it is too bright, hence reducing wattage and electricity used.

4. Avoid using the oven as much as you can

If you need to heat food up, do not rely on the oven. Smaller appliances such as the microwave or toaster will also do a perfectly good job of warming up your food.

Use smaller appliances for smaller food items such as a sandwiches or a bowl of pasta. They use considerably less electricity than an oven during reheating, so you'll be sure to save money.

editor@asiaone.com