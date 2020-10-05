At-home pampering: 13 best face sheet masks for every budget

Sheet masks used to be a novelty just a few years ago, but they've quickly evolved into a beauty staple.

These days, pampering self-care sessions aren't quite complete without a sheet mask (or two). Besides, now that you're spending your days and nights at home thanks to Singapore's circuit breaker, you probably have a little extra time to invest into this easy DIY ritual.

They come at various price points, and there's a sheet mask for nearly every skin concern. So, go on and give these tried-and-tested options a closer look - they are all available for purchase online.

1. Senka Perfect Aqua Bouncy Mask (Bouncy Bright), $10.42 for 7 sheets, available at Watsons

PHOTO: Watsons

Perfect for dry, dull complexions, this sheet contains skin-plumping royal jelly, a brightening Fuji Sakura Essence as well as the brand's signature ingredients of Double Hyaluronic Acid and White Silk Cocoon Essence to plump up skin - leaving you with a dewy, glowing complexion.

2. Etude House 0.2 Therapy Air Mask, $1.90 per piece, from Etude House

PHOTO: Etude House

Sheet masks became popular thanks to the K-wave, and for many people in Singapore, Etude House played a big part in their first foray into Korean beauty. Etude House offers a plethora of sheet masks, but the ultra-thin 0.2 Therapy Air Mask is a firm favourite. It's suitable even for sensitive skin.

3. My Beauty Diary Black Pearl Brightening Mask, $16.90 for 8 pieces, available at Watsons

PHOTO: Watsons

This popular mask from My Beauty Diary contains hydrolysed pearl protein, licquorice and assorted botanical extracts to brighten and moisturise the skin in just five minutes, although the instructions say to leave it on for at least 20 minutes.

The mask comes with a plastic sheet that's kind of unwieldy, but we're willing to put up with it because the effects on our skin are just so good.

4. My Beloved Girl Skin Renewal Mineral Cloud Silk Mask, $16 for 3 pieces, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Formulated with acne-prone skin and enlarged pores in mind, this mineral mask contains calcium lactate, calcium ions and botanical extracts to help soften skin and speed up the cell renewal process. The AHAs and BHA in the mask also helps rid your skin of blackheads, whiteheads and texture issues.

5. Whal Myung Skin Elixir Mask, $28 for a box of 5, available at Guardian

PHOTO: Guardian

A great skin booster, this gives all the benefits of the brand's iconic Skin Elixir in a mask form, leaving you with a radiant and dewy complexion in just minutes. Gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin, it's infused with dried tangerine peel, cinnamon and ginger extracts to energise and refresh skin.

6. Dr. Jart+ Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Facial Mask, $7 per piece, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

If you need a heavy dose of hydration, this Dr. Jart+ mask is just what the doctor ordered.

The mask contains what the brand calls Aquaxyl (a blend of water-binding plant-derived ingredients consisting of xylitylglucoside, anhydroxylitol, and xylitol) and Super Vita Complex (hyaluronic acid, algae extract and kombu).

7. Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Moisture Sheet Mask, $8 per sheet, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This bio-cellulose sheet mask is an instant skin pick-me-up that boosts skin radiance and provides hydration for up to 24 hours. Great for tired, dry complexions, it is infused with sodium hyaluronate and aloe extract to revitalise and plump skin.

8. Saturday Skin Quench Intense Hydration Mask, $9 per piece, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This super-hydrating mask is made with watermelon and aloe to cool and refresh the skin. There's also fermented yeast extract, which is great for strengthening the skin and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The mask is made from soft bio-cellulose and conforms to the contours of the face well - no incessant adjusting required here. It does, however, contain citrus, lavender and cedarwood essential oils, so take note if you're sensitive to any of these ingredients.

9. THANN Intensive Hydrating Face Mask, $45 for a box of 4, from THANN

PHOTO: THANN

This multi-functional powerhouse brightens with Vitamin C, protects against free radical damage with organic green tea extract and moisturises skin with hyaluronic acid. It is also infused with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and organic pineapple extract to gently exfoliate skin, improving radiance and smoothness.

10. Huxley Mask - Glow and Brightness, $43 per 3 pieces, from Huxley

PHOTO: Huxley

A brightening sheet mask infused with Prickly Pear Seed Oil that gives skin a bright and radiant glow and protects skin from harmful environmental stress. The separate formulas instantly emulsify when mixed creating a milky essence that soothes and improves skin tone.

Pop it on at night before bed and wake up with skin that feels and looks revitalised.

11. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, $22 per reusable sheet, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Inspired by the technical innovations of Korean beauty and infused with vitamins, floral extracts, peptides and oils, this promises to perk up your complexion in just 15 minutes - with effects lasting up to eight hours.

The dry mask is made with tiny vectors and has a bio-mimetic system that gives a prolonged release of the ingredients, and each sheet can be used up to three times.

12. Starskin Orglamic Pink Cactus Mask, $24 per sheet, from Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This two-step oil sheet mask treatment deeply hydrates and infuses skin with antioxidants to leave it visibly firmer and radiant.

To use, first apply the oil capsule, while helps to moisturise, soften, nourish and smooth dry and parched complexions. Then, put on the cactus extract-infused sheet mask to revitalise and restore skin's natural balance.

13. 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, $170 for 5 pieces, available at Robinsons

PHOTO: Robinsons

At $34 per sheet, this 111Skin mask is certainly not cheap. However, the hydrogel mask is infused with tiny flecks of 24K gold (how luxurious!), damask rose extract, silk amino acids, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica to give your skin an instant red-carpet glow.

It's great for brightening, smoothing out fine lines, moisturising, firming the skin and helping you feel extra-bougie.

This article was first published in Her World Online, with additional text by The Finder.