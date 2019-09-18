Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat

SINGAPORE - Some Housing Board flat owners here have turned to new ways to increase the living space in their homes, such as by adding mezzanine floors or staircases.

But little do they know that their industrial loft-inspired space has, in fact, flouted HDB rules.

Such unauthorised extensions may place additional load on the structure, and compromise the structural integrity of the building, the HDB had said.

Home owners with unauthorised installations could be fined up to $5,000.

Wondering if the tweaks you are about to make to your home are allowed?

Here is a guide on the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat.

1. HACKING OR ERECTING WALLS

Any demolition or alteration of walls in flats can be carried out only after the HDB's approval.

Only non-load bearing walls can be hacked. Existing reinforced concrete structures should not be tampered with during renovation works.

A professional engineer for civil or structural works is required to supervise the renovation.

When erecting walls, adequate natural lighting and ventilation should be provided if the room will be used for habitation.

There should also be a direct fire escape route.

2. FALSE CEILINGS

Home owners should ensure that there is a minimum clearance height of 2.4m between the false ceiling and the finished floor level. Only non-combustible materials should be used.

In kitchens, they should not cover the gas pipes.

False ceilings are not allowed in bathrooms.

3. BOMB SHELTERS

Household shelters, more commonly known as bomb shelters, are fitted with steel doors and strengthened floors, walls and ceilings to protect the home in the event of an emergency.

They are considered a structural component of the flat and its main features - walls, floor slab, ceiling and steel door - should not be tampered with during renovation. Hacking is not allowed.

Finishes and fixtures that cannot be removed easily in an emergency are also not permitted in the shelters.

Painting over the door notice, locking bolts or door seal is not allowed. The door notice contains information about the proper use of the shelter.