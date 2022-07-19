HomeTeamNS members get 1-for-1 movie tickets at Cathay Cineplexes till March 2023

Planning on catching a movie soon? You're in luck if you're a HomeTeamNS member.

HometeamNS members can enjoy one-for-one movie tickets at any of Cathay Cineplexes outlets across Singapore, from now until March 31, 2023.

The deal will be available daily, including on public holidays and public holiday eves.

Members will need book their tickets via the HomeTeamNS mobile app. The tickets are limited to 30 pairs per day, and only one redemption is allowed per member daily, so do act fast!

HometeamNS members will also get to enjoy a $5 F&B combo (U.P. $9.80), which includes a regular soda and medium-sized popcorn. Make your order via the HomeTeamNS mobile app, or flash your digital HometeamNS membership card at the concession stand.

Do take note that the tickets and F&B food combo promotions cannot be used with other promotions or discounts. Online booking fees apply.

For more information, click here.

Deal ends: March 31, 2023

