Honda Jazz Crosstar Hybrid now officially in Singapore

The Honda Jazz Crosstar Hybrid, a slightly raised and more rugged version of the regular Jazz hatchback, has now appeared on the price lists of Kah Motor, Honda's official distributor in Singapore.

The standard model starts at $148,999 inclusive of COE, while there is also a version with dual-tone paint that costs a grand more.

The Crosstar is a 'SUV-fied' version of the Jazz that's been raised slightly and fitted with black cladding around the wheel arches and side sills. It also gets a different front grille treatment, unique wheel designs, and an interior that has been upholstered with water-resistant material.

For Singapore though, the Crosstar also gets a slightly different drivetrain from the regular Jazz Hybrid.

The specs on Kah Motor's website indicate that the Crosstar is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 106hp, and when combined with the electric motor, has a total output of 122hp.

This compares with the regular Jazz Hybrid's output of 97hp and 109hp respectively, and puts the Crosstar broadly on par with the non-hybrid petrol Jazz, which has an output of 121hp.

Official fuel economy figures were not revealed by Kah Motor, but the Land Transport Authority (LTA) lists the Jazz Crosstar's fuel consumption figure as 4.5L/100km, which is extremely close to the regular Jazz Hybrid hatchback's figure of 4.4L/100km.

Kah Motor has not detailed full features and specs for the Crosstar here, but expect it to at the minimum match the equipment levels of the regular Jazz Hybrid hatchback.

This would probably mean keyless entry and start, automatic climate control, six airbags, and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with eight speakers and Apple CarPlay/Android connectivity.

It should also come with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance technologies that include features such as active cruise control, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS, i.e. autonomous front braking), lane keeping and road departure mitigation.

