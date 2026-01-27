Honda launches Super-ONE EV and ZR-V e:HEV in Singapore

The recently-concluded 2026 Singapore Motor Show may have been full of large flashy cars and dazzling fresh faces, but arguably one of its most luminous stars was a tiny electric hatchback drawing crowds in at the Honda booth.

First showcased as a prototype at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the Honda Super-ONE has been launched officially by the brand's local authorised dealer, Kah Motor, on our shores.

Interestingly, considering that the Motor Show weekend marked the first time that the Super-ONE had been unveiled with proper powertrain and pricing details (both units on display had VES banding stickers plastered onto their windscreens, mind you), its appearance at Suntec City — rather unassumingly — actually marked its world premiere in production form.

Eschewing the large physical excess of many modern EVs, the Honda Super-ONE thrives instead on a mixture of retro-styling — peek those circular head lamps and that 'black mask' — and design elements sure to appeal to even car enthusiasts (who are typically unenthused by electrification).

Though built atop of the same platform underpinning Honda's N Series kei cars, the Super-ONE stands distinctly apart from its micro-siblings thanks to its squat stance, blister fenders (which hide wide tyres), and low ride height.

Likewise, its interior is Honda-fare but with a sportier twist. A well-sized infotainment touchscreen and a full-digital driver's display are on hand, but so too are a myriad of physical controls and a shift-by-wire gear lever nicked from the Stepwgn, replete with multi-tone fabric front sports seats. Given that this is a true-blue kei car, don't be surprised to swing the rear doors open and find only two proper seats.

Unsurprisingly, the Super-ONE isn't built on the promise of raw power or unparalleled straight-line speed. The little hatch has a nominal power output of 47kW (63bhp) in its Econ, Normal and Sport modes, which is then raised to a maximum of 70kW (94bhp) and 162Nm of torque in Boost mode — meaning it easily qualifies for a Category A COE in Singapore.

Nonetheless, it still promises delectable and lively performance built on a unique mixture of ingredients — chief of which is its weight: A relatively light 1,092kg. (For context, even the cutesy Dongfeng Box weighs 1.3 tonnes.)

Other elements promise to dial the drama up in their own ways. There's an Active Sound Control system, for instance, which is said to mimic "the visceral experience of driving a high-performance internal combustion engine vehicle" with a variety of virtual sounds that adapt to a driver's inputs.

But even more intriguing is a simulated seven-speed transmission, which Honda believes will offer "the tactile satisfaction of gear changes that driving enthusiasts crave". The multi-sensory experience doesn't stop there; there's a triple-gauge cluster for Boost Mode and in-car illumination settings that both promise to augment the experience visually.

The one detail that Honda has omitted through all of this, however, is how big the Super-ONE's battery is exactly — though the brand has confirmed that it supports DC charging at up to 50kW (easily available in Singapore now) for a 20-80 per cent recharge in 30 minutes. A 10kW AC outlet, on the other hand, will see a full charge completed in three hours. Honda also claims that the car's energy efficiency stands at a fairly commendable 6.6km/kWh.

Charming Super-ONE aside, Kah Motor also took the opportunity during the motor show to officially launch the Honda ZR-V e:HEV in Singapore (a name you may already be familiar with, thanks to its availability via parallel importers).

Marking Honda's first official mid-sized SUV in Singapore, the ZR-V slots neatly in between the smaller HR-V and fuller-sized CR-V in the lineup, offering what could potentially be a right-sized, high-riding option for drivers who just need five seats.

At 4,568mm long, and with a 2,655mm wheelbase, the ZR-V should count the likes of the Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Qashqai among its rivals — but will most realistically take the fight to the slightly smaller Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid with its full-hybrid drivetrain.

Beneath its hood lies a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, which works in combination with two electric motors for a combined output of 181bhp and 315Nm of torque.

All of that power is sent solely to the front wheels by way of an e-CVT (paddle shifters are on hand for drivers to adjust the level of regen braking).

Incidentally, you'll note that this is exactly the setup currently used by the Honda Civic e:HEV, which the ZR-V shares its platform with. Apart from providing a decent level of punch on the move, the full hybrid powertrain should have another benefit on the move: Honda is claiming an official fuel efficiency of 17.5km/L.

Where the ZR-V puts itself unambiguously above the Civic is in terms of passenger space, thanks to its longer wheelbase; its two-box shape and rear hatch also mean a more versatile boot, which comes with a powered tailgate equipped with a kick sensor.

The ZR-V's cabin also brings padded surfaces and textured finishes together with a good mixture of physical controls and digitalisation. The SUV gets a honeycomb-mesh air vent design on its dashboard — a familiar sight by now, considering the time we've spent in the Civic and CR-V — as well as 10.2-inch digital driver's display that is complemented by a factory-fitted 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The latter comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Lending credence to Honda's premium ambitions for the ZR-V as well is a standard 10-speaker BOSE Sound system. Furthermore, the ZR-V is loaded with Honda's full Honda Sensing suite of safety assistance systems, including a Driver Attention Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Following, a Blind Spot Information System, and a Lead Car Departure Notification.

Both the Honda Super-ONE EV and Honda ZR-V e:HEV can now be purchased from Kah Motor, with their prices standing at $169,999 and $219,999 respectively, inclusive of COE and with a special launch discount already factored in.

The Super-ONE EV comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, as well as an eight-year BEV battery warranty (or 160,000km, whichever comes first) offered by Kah Motor. Meanwhile, buyers of the ZR-V can look forward to a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 10-year e:HEV battery warranty.

Car Model Price as of press time (including COE) Honda Super-ONE EV $166,999 Honda ZR-V Hybrid 2.0 e:HEV $219,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.