Hong Kong-born dim sum chef closes popular Tampines stall after suffering fall

East-siders in Singapore who love a good yet economical dim sum meal will now have one less option, following the closure of Ho Yun (Hong Kong) Tim Sum, located at Blk 419, Tampines St 41.

According to a Straits Times review back in 2019, the business was started by Hong Kong-born chef and owner Cheng Chi Ho, who opened the hawker stall in 1993. It was previously located in Yishun and Hougang before moving to Tampines, reported 8days.

In a post to the Hawkers United — Dabao 2020 Facebook page, Cheng's daughter thanked customers for their support, sharing that the stall had ceased operations since December last year "for [her] father's recovery".

Speaking to AsiaOne, she shared how her dad had suffered a fall and went for an operation last December. "He had a bone fracture at the hip and he is recovering well now," said the daughter, who did not wish to give her full name.

According to The Straits Times, 68-year-old Cheng began learning how to make dim sum when he was a teenager.

Putting his years of experience to good use, he employed the exact same methods in making the dim sum at the stall as he had during his time as a chef at hotel restaurants and a golf club.

While not in charge of the cooking, his wife helped to manage the stall as well.

Cheng admitted, however, that he had to make do with less premium-quality ingredients at his stall due to cost considerations.

But it didn't seem to matter to his customers, based on the number of glowing reviews on the handmade dishes, especially his fried shrimp dumplings, taro puffs and congee.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

From comments found on Facebook, the stall is known to sell out by 10am on weekends.

Despite the closure, Cheng's daughter seemed to offer a glimmer of hope that her dad would make a comeback after his recovery.

"Stay tuned for our business in the future," she shared in the Facebook post.

She told AsiaOne, however, that it would definitely not be another dim sum stall, due to the long hours required.

But the exact type of business is still unclear.

"We're not sure at the moment, as we are focusing on his recovery now," said the daughter.

"My parents are aged, they are considering to retire too, or to maybe do some smaller and easier food business," she said.

Unfortunately, it looks like Cheng's skills in dim sum making might be lost for good, as his daughter stated that she does not intend to take over the stall.

"Being a chef is never an easy job… and dim sum is one of the most tedious cuisines (as it is) handmade," she said, sharing how her parents would work from 4am to 8pm five days a week.

Based on reactions to news of the closure online, it is clear Cheng's food will be missed.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Ilovetampines

