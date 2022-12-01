Hong Kong supper spot Ju Xing Home to open first Singapore outlet, even Michelin-starred chefs are fans of its dishes

If you want to eat good food, just follow the chefs and you rarely go wrong.

Chefs generally have a discerning palate and if a particular restaurant gets their seal of approval, you know that's where they will be hanging at after work.

In Hong Kong, that honour goes to popular supper spot Ju Xing Home.

But soon, Singaporeans might not have to travel that far to see and taste why the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant is a firm favourite among the who's who in Hong Kong.

According to 8world, Ju Xing Home founder, Ng Kong Kiu announced that they will be opening their first overseas outlet in Singapore.

The 38-year-old chef was in town recently to learn more about our local cuisine and tastebuds as well as other related prep work like sourcing for suppliers.

Established in 2011, Ju Xing Home serves Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine and is popular with not just Hong Kongers but also with tourists visiting from Singapore and Malaysia.

The fact that the eatery is frequently patronised by Michelin-starred chefs like Tim Ho Wan's Mak Kwai Pui, Lung King Heen's Chan Yan Tak and Ming Court's Mango Tsang is a testament to the quality and taste of Ju Xing Home dishes.

Ju Xing Home is a popular spot for Hong Kong's Michelin-starred chef to unwind and talk shop after work. PHOTO: Facebook/JuXingHome

Some of their must-try dishes include their signature Fried Lobster Rice Noodles (favoured by celebrity businessman Lin Jianyue), Salt-baked Chicken (which is said to be a favourite of Hong Kong star Yu Mulian) and Poached Chili Beef.

A small taste of Ju Xing Home dishes which is a mix of Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine. PHOTO: Facebook/JuXingHome

One thing though, despite setting up shop in a brand new country, Kong Kiu insisted that their business philosophy will remain unchanged.

Speaking to 8world, the 20-year culinary veteran promised that Ju Xing Home will persist in doing the basics (good food and service) well and "establish a 'family' relationship with diners".

ALSO READ: Singapore shiok: Cantonese cuisine on our little red dot

On top of that, Kong Kiu also hopes to continue to serve "dishes made with heart" which is "worth the money".

While Ju Xing Home’s philosophy wouldn't change in Singapore, local diners can expect a little tweak to their flavours.

Kong Kiu noted from his experience that Singaporeans "prefer spicy food" and "heavier" flavours, so one can expect him to adjust his recipes accordingly for our local palates.

Regardless, there is no doubt that Singaporeans will be waiting eagerly for a taste of Ju Xing Home's hearty offerings.

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

